Just tried the 10 day free trial

They suck

This is what they send you when you post a review about one of the nasty ass cruise locations..Hello there,

The content you posted on is expressly prohibited and has been removed from the site. The message boards are not for the purpose of loveagain sharing your personal opinions or grievances about anything.

While we welcome lively debate amongst our members, posting off topic or hostile/insulting/ threatening comments is not permitted, and can result in the suspension of your membership. Do not engage anyone on the message board to discuss off topic comments.

As an FYI, contravening our guidelines and/or Terms and Conditions, can result in the suspension of your posting privileges or your membership, and no refunds are issued for suspended memberships.

Avoid.

Got blocked a few times for no reason that was ever communicated to me. Until I became a paying member. Without paying you can’t see who viewed you. You can’t see who’s online now. Can’t tell if your messages are going through. Pretty bad.

Absolutely appalling website for some…

Absolutely appalling website for some reason I’ve had my account closed or suspended 15 times now for no apparent reason and with no explanation whatsoever stay away avoid much better sites out there guys

Do not use this sight

Do not use this sight. They steal your personal information and they will not cancel your profile. They always have a backup . Be warned.

Can’t even remove a sex addict.

I am the type of person that should not be on Squirt. I am a straight married man with a sexual addiction and no constructive reason to be on this site. I am one of those people that other reviewers have mentioned; I am just a typical straight married middle aged guy who has had his sexual arousal reference points shifted away from his natural sexual inclination thanks to years of too much porn and not enough emotional connection with his wife. The internet is full of guys like me and Squirt apparently doesn’t care that we take up space on their site. I’m not blaming the site for my problems, but they are not helping themselves out at all by allowing the wrong type of people to use their site. We aren’t known for safe sex practices either.

The thing that frustrates me so much is that Squirt can’t even block me from their site when I ask them to. I have contacted their customer support on two separate occasions asking them to block my email addresses from creating new accounts. A week after they deleted my accounts and told me I was email banned, I created a new account from one of them. I even told them my reasons for wanting to be removed permanently.

Worst site ever

Worst site ever. Blocked me from positng on Cruise listing simply because I listed the mailing address (from PUBLIC INFORMATION) of the owner corporation of a adult porn store, who was allowing lesbian managers to harass gay men. Squirt would not even respond to my emails. DO NO GIVE THIS SITE A RED CENT

Just tried the 10 day free trial. This site is a waste of time. Old guys with multiple profiles…. “you host” is the most common phrase or equally as painful…the last minute..”sorry but my dog died and I can’t meet tou now”….and on and on. Guys don’t show, it’s a site for fantasy wannabes. That’s it, nothing else. I would never pay for something like this, I think you would have better luck just posting on Craigslist. Anyway, just my opinion. Cheers and may you 69 yourself to pleasure!