Just recently discovered you, love your psts and read all of them!

Just recently discovered you, love your psts and read all of them!

BollyB,you are bitchinly divine! one comment to Akash: Scott Carnbeym the “westerner” he link to, doesn’t know his ass from his elbow, forget Bollywood! (I know scott) C’mon, we all know Kayjay is monogamous! Nobody but SRK will (and can) yank his chain.

On another note, BollyB pretty please give us some goss on the utterly dishy Shiny! (or is it Shiney?) and if he’s an ass like the rest of ’em, so be it. but we want goss opn Shiney! pretty pretty PLEASE!

Well..seems someone aint happy with Vidya Balan..haha..I can understand that. whether she is 30-40-50..it doesnt really matter. how many women in this world reveal their age ? Do you ? was that the only problem you found in her ? Mallika has a kid and was married..so ?

Vidya Balan should be portraid as an idol for actors coming from TV screens on to silver screen..Do you even know she is daughter of PR Balan who is the Vice President of ETC Channel ?? If she was to break in silver screen she might not have ever started from Hum Paanch where she worked from (2000 to 2004) and you said for 9 years ? that was just 2 yrs back..be real..

I found all this info in less then 10 mins. its about your ability to find information and correct information. write something constructive too..dont just bitch about that. well..wont make a difference to you anyways..

Anonymous, bitching is good fun and we’re loving it. It’s not that serious. Lighten up, will ya? Keep bitching, BollyBitch!

I dispute the view that Vidya looks older than Mallika. One good side view of Mallika is enough to show how ugly her nose is.

vidya balan can be 40-50 whatever. she’s so hot and good lookin and looks very fresh so wahts ur problem if like all the women, she lied about her age? Get a life

I love this site

As well as the increase in net mortgage lending, consumer credit increased by 554m as customers returned to the high street.Credit card advances grew by ?254m compared to ?135m in the previous month.————–

“I have been using Advanced Gain Pro for 3 months now and I must say I’m simply amazed. I really didn’t think the product would have this many benefits. I really only purchased the pills to help the reliability of my erections. I have larger, harder erections easily, and I can really satisfy my girlfriend fully now.” Dexter, Chicago Finally! A new pill that really works! ________________________________ Our others products, more info here: Ultra Allure Pheromones Anatrim

Hey BollyBitch, is everything OK? It’s been a long time since the last bitching, we want some more, please 😉

Awesome job bollybitch. This site is like the exact opposite of indiafm and those other bollywood sites who praise stars and films without any end. The only thing that this has in common with indiafm is that it showcases absurd opinions without any substantial backup. I mean seriously what does Vidya’s age have anything to do with her acting abilities?

But to my surprise every aspect of https://www.besthookupwebsites.org/local-hookup/san-angelo/ my penis and sex life has improved

[url= Farm Insurance Quote State[/url]7 Bankruptcy Chapter Law Texas [url= Driving Impaired Lawyer While[/url]Water MeteringEmployee Benefit AttorneyBiotechnology AgricultureBill Consolidation Loan Mortgage Second====[url= Equity Mortgage Refinance Loan[/url][url= Loan House Refinance Mortgage Rate[/url][url= Loan Mortgage Process Refinance Service Us[/url][url= Loan Mortgage Rate Quote[/url] [url= Found[/url][url= Prograk Sales[/url][url= Fir Flooring[/url][url= Plumbing Tool[/url][url= Care[/url][url= From Home Work[/url][url= Therapist Association[/url][url= Last Minute[/url][url= Dentist Medicaid[/url][url= Cuff Rotator Tear[/url][url= Virginia Car Accident Lawyer[/url][url= Marine Fire Insurance Company[/url]————–Adios / Hasta manana