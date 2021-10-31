Ita€™ll feel difficult to improve 07 my latest Seiko

Ita€™ll end up being difficult to make visit the website 07 my final Seiko. It might sway also closely towards 09 (Ia€™d quicker simply experience the used replaced for a red people than in addition nab the 9). But at least six Seiko 5s from the amazing WatchUSeek thread have actually made it to my personal wishlist or favorites. Just like the stylish SNKK27K1, which seems especially big on tan fabric. And/or SNZJ63. And for super readability, the SNK381 seems difficult beat.

And when it comes to a dependable and affordable automatic this indicates difficult defeat the Seiko 5 collection in general.

Issue with CSS viewport products for width?

Submitted: Fri, 10 Might 2013 09:07:00 -0400

Getting some unforeseen attitude when working with viewport products ( vw , vh , vmin , and vmax ) to dimensions circumference in Webkit browsers:

When aspects have actually a hard and fast width set in a viewport unit, their unique parents no longer contain all of them precisely in Webkit browsers.

Opened the subsequent in Chrome (tried version 26 stable, and 29 Canary) or Safari 6, and compare with Firefox (tried in type 20):

Herea€™s a screenshot of just what that appears like in Chrome 26:

Herea€™s the same thing in Firefox 20:

What Ia€™d expect is the Firefox instance, in which the dark-green father or mother aspect effectively stretches to match the width of their information (in cases like this, the little one aspects with repaired viewport-unit widths).

What exactly do you would imagine? A proper insect? Definitely, one among them try wrong, and Ia€™m convinced ita€™s Webkit, ever since the attitude with other types of models ( px , em , rem , etc.) is like the Firefox screenshot. Ia€™ll must give it a look in IE10, which supports viewport products and, per could i make use of.

Additionally, it seems like therea€™s weirdness in top, thinking about the green package in Firefox screenshot is so much taller. Probably a difference in what each browser are thinking about the viewport. Ia€™ll research that furthermore.

Redesigned-ish

Posted: Thu, 09 May 2013 11:59:00 -0400

Been having the itch ever since the beginning of the 12 months to make some improvement to my year-old site layout. Thus I worked on it on-and-off for a couple of weeks, and established it last week. As well as some lightweight clean-up, Ia€™ve altered some fonts and colours. Ia€™d barely need refer to it as a a€?redesigna€? anyway, but there are many enjoyable facts I would like to note.

Styles comprise the greatest bargain for me. I found myself very done with the white over deep navy, therefore the radioactive environmentally friendly a€” it started to grate on me personally. And so I tried a very basic and calming palette. We nevertheless appreciated the letterpress experience, so I selected a cream color that could be like report. And all of the type presently has a subtle bevel.

Next evident modification were fonts. Picking brand new means most likely took by far the most time. I didna€™t replace the logotype, because I however like Audimat into the block cut-sort of effects. But, I didna€™t like Audimat for any headers as I was actually utilizing it prior to. And so I replaced them with the quite preferred Kaffeesatz, by Yanone a€” an eminently understandable sans-serif typeface with a whimsical sort of handwritten feeling. I picked it primarily because, beyond getting beautifully handled by Yanone, ita€™s quite condensed, and I also like the fairly huge x-height. Ia€™ve have something for larger x-heights.

X-height and whimsy also brought me to my range of body font: a serif face by Oriol Esparraguera also known as Afta Serif. I was interested in the visual rhythm; ita€™s rather light in pounds, therefore the curves are quite squarish, which with the large x-height emphasizes the whitespace and increases (if you ask me) readability. I additionally love the lowercase a€?ka€? letterform.

Finally, we modified the homepage format are solitary line, when I sensed the outdated two columns comprise as well claustrophobic plus it noticed good to streamline.

We still should do within the darn tags page, which Ia€™d never handled first off since relocating to Jekyll. Additionally, after investing a whole post preaching about it, i must do a styleguide because of this website.

But, this redesign-ish efforts has become my juices streaming. Maybe Ia€™ll in fact start publishing more regularly!

April Got Some Very Nice Dev Traditions Content Material

Published: Wed, 01 Will 2013 13:00:00 -0400

Dona€™t understand what it really is about April, but there are plenty of great posts and presentations about development team lifestyle that basically struck a chord in me. Below are a few faves; take a look when you yourself havena€™t already.

Manifesto for Minimalist Software designers we seen this a€?minifestoa€? by nyc program developer, Pablo Guevara, when it have Twitter buzz sometime in early 1 / 2 of April, as well as have already been mentally duplicating areas of it inside my head as a mantra since. a€?First do it, then do it right, after that exercise better.a€? a€?Fail quickly, discover shortly.a€? a€?Techincal Skill will be the expertise of difficulty, while imagination could be the grasp of simplicity.a€? Bacon is harmful to your this is exactly a presentation accomplished by the incredible Austin-based frontend developer, Garann methods, for BACON convention which she voices this lady concerns about developer monoculture, and just how could prevent visitors. Really strike residence in my situation as individuals whoa€™s noticed alienated on some dev teams, and whoa€™s most likely accomplished their express of alienating on other individuals. The slides talk terrifically for themselves if you cana€™t free the full 30 minutes when it comes to video clip. Specially love the assessment between your a€?standarda€? working specialist, versus the specialist developer. Societal distress this is certainly a post by Jason Stirman (Medium, Twitter) for media (a new-ish and delightful kind-of-collaborative sort-of-bloga€¦Ita€™s difficult to describe) by which the guy generally nails they regarding whata€™s important in developing a healthy traditions: individuals! You will find multiple fantastic information the guy touches on: creating a diversity of view, humility, making certain you truly be friends with the applicants youra€™re deciding on. Ita€™s simple to dismiss essential personality is when gazing lower a listing of awesome services background and success on someonea€™s resumA©. Like his a€?airport testa€? concept. And this also:

a€?The harm an awful traditions suit can result in wasna€™t worth the efficiency they’re able to supply.a€?

Ia€™ve become mastering of late the kinds of items that procedure for me in a-work atmosphere, and I recognize I’m able to extract they down to this: dona€™t hire or even be a jerk. End up being modest. Solicit suggestions. Depend on people, and collaborate.

As with any community of people, ita€™s frustrating often to remember youa€™re all on the same staff. Getting individual is important, but be mindful to avoid selfishness. Ita€™s crazy how often i must advise myself personally of that.

