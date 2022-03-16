It will also tell you about your privacy rights and how the law protects you

The information set out in this privacy policy aims to inform you as to how we collect and look after your personal data when you visit our website, [ ].

References to ” you” or ” your” are to you as an individual using our website or otherwise contacting us (either on behalf of yourself, your business or another individual or organisation).

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Please note that we end this privacy policy from time to time and any changes will be posted on our website. This version was last updated on 7-.

It is important that the personal data we hold about you is accurate and current. Please keep us informed if your personal data changes during your relationship with us.

Our website may include links South Carolina instalment loans online to third-party website, plug-ins and applications. Clicking on those links or enabling those connections may allow third parties to collect or share data about you. We do not control these third-party websites and are not responsible for their privacy statements. When you leave our website, we encourage you to read the privacy policy of every website you visit.

WHO WE ARE

The Asset Exchange Ltd (trading as [“The Car Loan Centre”] is a company incorporated in England and Wales with company number 08679485. Our registered office is 77 Wollaston Way, Burnt Mills Industrial Estate, Basildon, Essex, SS13 1DJ and is referred to as ” we”, ” us” or ” our” in this privacy policy.

We source and make available used vehicles and provide finance to our customers. We lend money to customers who may have been declined elsewhere, or would usually be declined due to issues such as poor credit histories. We sell vehicles on hire purchase finance, as well as lending money secured on vehicles (‘Logbook Loans’) (” Finance Package(s)”). In deciding whether to offer Finance Packages to our customers, we consider each applicant individually according to their current circumstances and ability to repay rather than just automated credit scores. We are a controller in respect of the personal information we process about you.

We also receive introductions to customers from other lenders and traders (” Introducers”) via our Cash4Declines business model where the customer has been unable to secure finance from more mainstream lenders. Please note that our Introducers will be initially responsible for your personal data in connection with your original application/purchase as well as the decision to submit your details to us. The Introducer’s privacy policy will apply to all such processing up to and including the introduction to us. This privacy policy will apply to any application for our Finance Packages and any vehicle purchase following such introduction.

We are bound by applicable data protection laws in respect of the handling and collection of your personal data and are registered as a data controller in England and Wales, with the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) under the ICO number ZA020916.

If you have any questions about this privacy policy, including any requests to exercise your legal rights as set out in the ‘ YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS ‘ section, please contact us using the contact details in the ‘ CONTACT DETAILS AND COMPLAINTS ‘ section.

THE DATA WE COLLECT ABOUT YOU

Personal data, or personal information, means any information about an individual from which that person can be identified. It does not include data where the identity has been removed (anonymous data) or data relating to a corporate entity.

If you visit our website, apply for an Agreement in Principle, complete our ‘Request a Callback’ form, or otherwise contact us to enquire about our vehicles and/or Finance Packages, of if you apply for or receive our Finance Packages, we may collect, use, store and transfer different kinds of personal data about you. We have grouped together the types of personal data we may process as follows: