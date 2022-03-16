It seems like a real generalization that was meant to be able to be avoided when convenient

His point is very telling – he frames his answer first in terms of the civil illegality of people obtaining more than one state-issued marriage license.

Namely, “[Illegal aliens] are not members of this Church

“The Church, of course, has no jurisdiction whatever in this matter,” he says – to wipe his hands of the matter.

Yet – as if realizing the loophole he might have just opened up for members in nations that do not outlaw plural marriages, as well as any who might try to skip state-authorization for a plural union [thus rendering the additional spouse fully legal] – he makes sure to add:

“Not only https://besthookupwebsites.org/local-hookup/modesto/ are those so involved in direct violation of the civil law, they are in violation of the law of this Church.”

“More than a century ago God clearly revealed unto His prophet Wilford Woodruff that the practice of plural marriage should be discontinued, which means that it is now against the law of God.”

Oh, the “revelation” in which it states: To Whom It May Concern: Inasmuch as laws have been enacted by Congress forbidding plural marriages, which laws have been pronounced constitutional by the court of last resort, I hereby declare my intention to submit to those laws, and to use my influence with the members of the Church over which I preside to have them do likewise. What circular reasoning we have here. Wilford says that since its against the laws of the state, then it would be best if the saints stop doing it. Then Gordon says that since Wilford said we shouldn’t, then it doesn’t matter if it’s against the laws of the state or not.

Another question

Can we say the same thing about illegal aliens that Hinckley said about polygamists? .. [Illegal aliens] are in violation of the civil law. [Illegal aliens] know they are in violation of the law. [Illegal aliens] are subject to its penalties. The Church, of course, has no jurisdiction whatever in this matter.” And: “If any of our members are found to be [illegal aliens], they are excommunicated, the most serious penalty the Church can impose. Not only are those so involved in direct violation of the civil law, they are in violation of the law of this Church. An article of our faith is binding upon us. It states, ‘We believe in being subject to kings, presidents, rulers, and magistrates, in obeying, honoring, and sustaining the law’ (A of F 1:12). One cannot obey the law and disobey the law at the same time.” And: “The Church…does not accept into its membership those [who are illegal aliens].”

We can’t pick and choose which civil laws we really agree with and want to enforce by excommunication [e.g. polygamy] – and ignore the ones we view to less important [e.g. immigration].

“[Speed limit violators] are not members of this Church… [Speed limit violators] are in violation of the civil law. [Speed limit violators] know they are in violation of the law. [Speed limit violators] are subject to its penalties. The Church, of course, has no jurisdiction whatever in this matter.” And: “If any of our members are found to be [Speed limit violators], they are excommunicated, the most serious penalty the Church can impose. Not only are those so involved in direct violation of the civil law, they are in violation of the law of this Church. An article of our faith is binding upon us. It states, ‘We believe in being subject to kings, presidents, rulers, and magistrates, in obeying, honoring, and sustaining the law’ (A of F 1:12). One cannot obey the law and disobey the law at the same time.” And: “The Church…does not accept into its membership those [who violate the speed limit].”