It’s more than just getting from point a to point b

Is it time for a new set of wheels, or maybe a backyard oasis for your home. Even if you are consolidating old debt, a personal loan can be a nice way to achieve your goals.

Getting started is easy: together we’ll find the right loan for you. Give us a call to get pre-approved and start living your dream..

Payment Protection and Extended Warranty Options

Buying a vehicle is expensive. Liberty First Credit Union offers an optional Loan Payment Protection program to help safeguard your family from financial stress if you are injured or lose your job. Package options include: Life Plus, Disability and Involuntary Unemployment. The cost is based on the package options you choose and your monthly outstanding useful content loan balance. You can add Loan Payment Protection to your loan at the time of financing or call us at 402-465-1000 to see if this can be added to your existing loan.

We also offer Mechanical Breakdown Insurance and Appearance Protection Packages for both new and used vehicles, typically for less than what you can find at the dealer.

Vehicle Pricing Information

Vehicle Pricing Information is available at no charge when you are buying, selling or trading a car, truck, van, motor home, fifth wheel, motorcycle, or jet ski. We’ll provide the invoice price for new cars, trucks, and vans and the NADA and Kelley Blue book values of used vehicles. This valuable service will help you save money on your purchase and determine the value of your trade. Before you buy, talk to us, so you can negotiate your best deal!

Auto Insurance

Need insurance for your new vehicle? We have a variety of Insurance options available to make sure you can find the lowest, most complete coverage available.

*APR = Annual Percentage Rate. 48 month term with no minimum loan amount for a 2018 or newer vehicle with a clean title; estimated monthly payment of $ per $1, borrowed. The rate may vary depending on your credit, the term of your loan, and the year and mileage of the vehicle. Rate is not available for loans already financed at LFCU. Rates, terms and conditions are subject to change.

When you have numerous loans, making multiple monthly payments can be a hassle. A consolidation loan conveniently combines all of your loans into one, leaving you with one payment and one loan, at one lender.

A consolidation loan may reduce your repayment term, interest charges or your monthly payments. Home Equity Loans are commonly used to consolidate, but you can use other collateral or your signature as loans into one, leaving you with one payment and one loan, at one lender.

An Open-End loan is a pre-approved line of credit provides you with convenient access to extra funds through your checking account with Overdraft Privilege, a Cashier’s Check, or a teller withdrawal.

A Closed-End Loan is typically used when you only need a small amount of money, you do not have collateral, or don’t wish to use it as security.

Paying for a wedding

Financing home remodeling

Consolidating credit card debt

Liberty First Credit Union offers this optional program to help safeguard your family from financial stress if you are injured or lose your job. Package options include: Life Plus, Disability and Involuntary Unemployment. The cost is based on the package options you choose and your monthly outstanding loan balance

Add Loan Payment Protection to your loan at the time of financing or call us at 402-465-1000 to see if this can be added to your existing loan.

Get the money you need for school with our Student Loans for Liberty First Credit Union by Sallie Mae ® program.