It is your responsibility to determine if remote gambling is legal in your jurisdiction

Section 7: Bonuses

In the event that you stake both Cashable Credit and Bonus Credit, any winnings will be applied proportionately to your Cashable Credit and Bonus Credit accounts and your Bonus Credit Wagering Requirement Balance will be reduced only by the amount of Bonus Credit used. By way of example only: you have deposited ?5, credited to your Cashable Credit account, and have received a first deposit match bonus of ?5, credited to your Bonus Credit Account; your Bonus Wagering Requirement is ?150 (i.e. 30 x bonus of ?5); you select to stake ?10 on a slots game; as you do not have enough Cashable Credit to cover your stake, the remaining ?5 (50%) will be deducted from your Bonus Credit and your Bonus Credit Wagering Requirement Balance will be reduced by ?5 to ?195; you win ?50; ?25 of your winnings (i.e. 50%) will be credited to your Cashable Credit account; and ? of your winnings (i.e. 50%) will be credited to your Bonus Credit account.

When betting on our betting and gaming products, the percentage of your stake that will contribute to the Bonus Credit Wagering Requirement is as follows:

When playing with Bonus Credit winnings from Casino games, the wagering contribution taken from the remaining bonus wagering will be the contribution % of the Casino game that the winnings came from, regardless of which game in being played. For example, if you win ?10 on Roulette, then play with that ?10 in a Slots game, the wagering contribution for the slots play will be 10% (the Casino game Wagering Contribution).

free spins (if any); any amounts in your Cashable Credit Account which comprise of winnings from bonus credit; any amounts in your Cashable Credit Account which comprise of winnings from deposits; any deposited amounts in your Cashable Credit Account; and any bonus amounts in your Bonus Credit Account.

By placing a real money bet, you warrant that you are legally able to do so within your jurisdiction and that you accept that we are unable to provide any warranties as to the legality or otherwise of your participation in real money play.

In the event of a disconnection from the service whilst you are using our betting and gaming products, you are advised to log back in as quickly as possible. If you experience disconnection difficulties on a regular basis, please consult your service provider as to what measures can be initiated to help reduce this risk. We shall not be responsible for any damages, liabilities or losses suffered as result of the disconnection of Players during play.

Section 7a: General rules applicable to bonuses

We offer a number of opportunities for Players to qualify for bonus credit which is added to a Player’s Bonus Credit Account. This includes, for new Players, the Introductory Free Spins, Deposit Activated Free Spins and the Deposit Match Bonuses. Other bonuses are available from time to time. All bonuses can be used to win real money.

All bonuses will be subject to successful verification of your identity (Name, Address and Date of Birth). No bonuses can be used until the process is complete.

Bonuses will be added to your Bonus Credit Account. All bonuses are subject to the Bonus Wagering Requirement and specific game stake contribution % as stated in Section 6 Term 39. Winnings arising out of Bonus Credit will also be credited to your Bonus Credit Account. Once your instadebit canada Bonus Credit Wagering Requirement Balance is ?0, any remaining Bonus Credit will automatically be transferred as winnings to your Cashable Credit Account.