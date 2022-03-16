It is not until Saku’s route that his powers are explained, however

Right onto Eru

Shown at the beginning of the game with his maid, it’s quite obvious that this is our carefree protagonist who is… relatively colorful. He has so much confidence in himself that he snorts that people’s criticisms, and is completely in his own pace most of the time.

This is including the fact that he suddenly grabs the breasts of a girl who he JUST met, saying that they are “Godly”, and this attitude continues throughout the entire game.

His invitation to the "School" means that he also has a special power called "Halo", and he actually uses this power at certain points in the game. Even as the member of the "Crown", Narita refuses to participate in its activities using the excuse that he is busy. Perhaps, though, there is a bigger reason than this.

Narita himself was very interesting, and he does have secrets of his own that’s revealed (only to the readers!) rather early in the game.

The relationship of Sorako and Narita is revealed in full (ironically in Saku’s route though), and even within her own route, I actually appreciated the “ambiguous ending”

First heroine is Tamao, who is (even at first glance) very fit and skilled with physical tasks. It’s quickly shown in game that due to her highly able body, she is slightly missing in the intelligence department, and this directly contradicts with another heroine: many of the beginning comical scenes show the two fighting.

Tamao herself doesn’t seem to stand out much, and in some of the other routes, show her completely disappear to “take care of some private business” according to her words. Her route delves deep into what this “personal business” is, and (obviously) Narita gets involved in it.

Tamao’s powers involve physical enhancement, where she can drastically increase her physical power and speed. There are also some other things she can do with this ability, but I think it’s best if I kept it hidden for now. She actually uses this power after Narita gropes her breasts then insults her by saying it’s relatively small. This scene with Tamao is one of the first battle scenes, and I enjoyed it thoroughly.

Generally, I didn’t like how this character was never really in the spotlight outside of her route, when she should simply disappear from the crew. However, I do appreciate that the game does bring her back in the climactic routes in all of the routes.

Next is Sorako, a strange girl who is wearing a guy’s uniform as an effort to seem like one. However, Narita recognizes this contradiction immediately (because come on! Her voice sounds really feminine too!), and of her rather passive personality. It is also only Sorako, at first, that actually welcomes Narita to the dorms because it is very unusual for males to become “Crown” members (at least, there wasn’t any in the past”, and how each girl had bad first impressions of Narita exposed him to a more hostile environment.

Sorako’s relatively welcoming attitude towards Narita actually relieves him to a certain extent, and her affection for him becomes greater as Narita saves Sorako’s life in a gas explosion during a “mission”.

Sorako was arguably my favorite character in the sense that her background was most corresponding throughout the routes, and she is also who I would call “the saddest character”. There is very little comical scenes involving Sorako, and I realized in her route what the reason for this was.

This loli character who seems to be overly affectionate towards Saku is actually an otaku herself, knowing very well about subculture. It is actually Saku who implemented this knowledge to the girl.