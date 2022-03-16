IT IS IMPORTANT THAT YOU READ AND UNDERSTAND THE FOLLOWING TERMS

To use the Service, you cannot be a person barred from receiving the Service under the laws of the United States or other applicable jurisdictions, including the country in which hookup Odessa you reside or from where you use the Service

THIS LEGAL AGREEMENT BETWEEN YOU AND APPLE GOVERNS YOUR USE OF THE iCLOUD PRODUCT, SOFTWARE, SERVICES, AND WEBSITES (COLLECTIVELY REFERRED TO AS THE “SERVICE”). BY CLICKING “AGREE,” YOU ARE AGREEING THAT THESE TERMS WILL APPLY IF YOU CHOOSE TO ACCESS OR USE THE SERVICE.

Apple is the provider of the Service, which permits you to utilize certain Internet services, including storing your personal content (such as contacts, calendars, photos, notes, reminders, documents, app data, and iCloud email) and making it accessible on your compatible devices and computers, and certain location based services, only under the terms and conditions set forth in this Agreement. iCloud is automatically enabled when you are running devices on iOS 9 or later and sign in with your Apple ID during device setup, unless you are upgrading the device and have previously chosen not to enable iCloud. You can disable iCloud in Settings. When iCloud is enabled, your content will be automatically stored by Apple on Apple’s or third party providers’ servers, so you can later access that content or have content wirelessly pushed to your other iCloud-enabled devices or computers.

A. Age. The Service is only available to individuals aged 13 years or older (or equivalent minimum age in the relevant jurisdiction), unless you are under 13 years old and your Apple ID was provided to you as a result of a request by an approved educational institution or established as part of the Family Sharing feature by your parent or guardian. We do not knowingly collect, use or disclose personal information from children under 13, or equivalent minimum age in the relevant jurisdiction, without verifiable parental consent. Parents and guardians should also remind any minors that conversing with strangers on the Internet can be dangerous and take appropriate precautions to protect children, including monitoring their use of the Service.

You agree that meeting these requirements is your responsibility

B. Devices and Accounts. Use of the Service may require compatible devices, Internet access, and certain software (fees may apply); may require periodic updates; and may be affected by the performance of these factors. Apple reserves the right to limit the number of iCloud accounts (“Accounts”) that may be created from a device and the number of devices associated with an Account. The latest version of required software may be required for certain transactions or features.

C. Limitations on Use. You agree to use the Service only for purposes permitted by this Agreement, and only to the extent permitted by any applicable law, regulation, or generally accepted practice in the applicable jurisdiction. Your Account is allocated 5GB of storage capacity as described in the iCloud feature pages. Additional storage is available for purchase, as described below. Exceeding any applicable or reasonable limitation of bandwidth, or storage capacity (for example, backup or email account space) is prohibited and may prevent you from backing up to iCloud, adding documents, or receiving new email sent to your iCloud email address. If your use of the Service or other behavior intentionally or unintentionally threatens Apple’s ability to provide the Service or other systems, Apple shall be entitled to take all reasonable steps to protect the Service and Apple’s systems, which may include suspension of your access to the Service. Repeated violations of the limitations may result in termination of your Account.