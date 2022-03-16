It, however, has some added features that make it brilliant for sexting

NO.8 Kik

Kik is a popular sexting app since it is easy and fast to use and it is available on all the major mobile platforms that are: android, windows phone and on iPhones. It bears similarity to other texting apps such as Viber, Telegram and WhatsApp.

This includes anonymous chats where you can hide your real identity; it has group chats and one on one chats through texts, images, gifs, memes, and videos. Another important feature is the one that allows you to block anyone that you do not want to matchocean profile search know that you are on Kik.

To use the app you install it on your phone from any app store, then register with your details and you will be notified of everyone else using the app. You can decide to join the different chat groups or carry on private chats where you can do all the sexting.

NO.9 Dust

Everyone has once had an encounter where they sent a message and wished that they could erase or retract it from the recipient’s phone. With Dust this is possible, and this is called dusting.

Dust is a great and popular sexting app due to instant messaging and the fact that ones the messages have been read they get automatically erased from the phone. It can be a great app mostly where you want airtight discretion. In addition to dusting, the app notifies you whenever a screenshot has been taken of any message that you had shared.

The fact that you are able to have instant chats with whomever you chose and that the ‘dusting’ almost happens after reading a text, makes Dust a great app for sexting and can be recommended to everyone that prefers keeping no evidence. You only need to download the app from the app stores and experience it.

NO.10 Wickr

This is another app that involves a whole different level of security encryptions. Designed by security experts and privacy advocates, the app has an end to end encrypted messaging features. One can share messages, videos, audios, pictures, and file attachments.

Wickr is more common with those that deal with sensitive information and want it passed through securely. It can also be a great sexting app for those that like maintaining anonymity or keeping their affairs private.

The best part is that users decide when their message actually expires by setting their preferred timeframe within which the encryption key works. The app is available for androids, Mac, Windows among other common platforms.

NO.11 Badoo

This was originally started as a dating site back in 2006 and it became popular through Facebook. However, with time it has taken shape and stood on itself and can now days be used as a sexting app. One of its merits is that it is available worldwide thus the reason it has almost half a billion users.

The app is free to register and it has safety protocols such as the use of Facebook data and photo provided to prove one’s identity. It matches users based on their geolocation and it notifies one user about others within the locality. It can, therefore, be a great app for casual hookups and flirting.

Sexting is absolutely free on this app with even the chance of sending two messages to those you have not been matched with. But once you have been matched together you can send as many, messages as you wish. The app allows you to go through the millions of users and you can hit on anyone that you like. Try Badoo for all the sexting fun.

The app provides both video and texting features for communication between these two randomly selected matches. The site, however, monitors the video feeds to keep the site safe from law violations. Sometimes the matching up of these strangers is based on the likes and interests given when one is registering for an account. It’s completely easy to register and to start up your journey in sexting.

Despite being a new app on the block it has over a million downloads on Google play alone and it can be accessed by anyone with an internet connection.