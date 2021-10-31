It another scene, a later date. Ah, she on suggestive setting.

He seeing this lady consume during her break time, and she eats with such vigour that renders your delighted. Another times, she takes off their pumps (on department store roof), and massages the lady legs. Hoon Dong comes barefoot, and places their footwear for her. When asked about your, he throws on the footwear and tramples about. She laughs.the guy aegyos to the girl while he describes that he knows she here because she constantly goes to the roof.

As he disappears, she cries, wanting to know precisely why he that way despite the reality they provided those days with each other. Hyun Hee joins their, telling the woman that she requires talked to their mama.

Cut to: Jang Mi dressed formally and holding a cake to their house. She do the fickle thing of taking walks back and forth, deciding whether or not to come in. Merely subsequently, an automible stops on home, and a classic girl asks the girl why she at their house. Ah, that is Hoon Dong mommy.

They will have a whole talk of miscommunication, for Jang Mi doesnt learn her as Hoon Dong mommy. Stated mother tells her she stalking the lady child, advising the woman that no less than this lady daughter allow her to all the way down politely. High Definition mommy accuses the girl of being impolite. Tsk.

Gi Tae showed up here at this point (they remain near one another?), and also as Jang Mi stalks off (in rips once again), she views Gi Tae. She actually leaves, though Gi Tae directs this lady a glance, probably focused on the woman.

At his home, their granny, mommy, father and aunt include waiting for a truly later part of the Gi Tae to reach for lunch, but the guy doesnt arrive, with his dad heads down. Mommy calls the home broker after-dinner. Uh-oh.

At a poultry shop, Jang Mi dad and mom are receiving a wordless discussion about when she coming. She arrives observe it, and mom straight away bugs the lady about their wedding.

mongoliandate

Merely subsequently, Jang Mi gets a text (omg, the ringtone from information Garden!), which causes the lady to reach for a bottle of soju and chug it lower in one single gulp. Ooh. That will be a lot.

She makes soon after doing this, making this lady moms and dads baffled.

At French cafe, we see the message Hoon Dong provided for the lady.

Not surprising she chugged that bottles lower. The 3rd Law of Breaking Up Politely: By Text. And do not most of us detest the most.

Gi Tae relates to get a hold of your, advising him to split things upwards cleanly with Jang Mi. Aw, you happen to be focused on the girl. Se Ah dining during the restaurant, and she appears back at your, eavesdropping to their conversation. Hoon Dong reassures Gi Tae, saying that layer probably not discover him any longer.

Cue Jang Mi drunkenly moving the door open. Ha. All sight take the woman. Yeo Reum, whom en route helping a customer some beer, ways the girl to greet the woman. Incorrect timing attacks again, for she downs the beer (again!), to Hoon Dong terror, and she heads right for your, aiming the unused alcohol container at him.

The guy backs down and asks if she got their content. She takes out her mobile and recites the 3 traces. Ha. This causes everybody to roll their particular sight, because yes, they understand exactly how much of a jerk Hoon Dong are. Jang Mi really is practical within her drunken logic, for she colleges him on their heartlessness.

The initial range last. Though you are pleased, anything records. Next present. Though you are sorry, we’re nonetheless splitting up in any event. Third for the future. Dont bother me personally any longer.

Hoon Dong tries to snap at Gi Tae for help, but Jang Mi rips up as she tells Hoon Dong that he made a fool from this lady. The heroine sure atypical, for she informs him down for erasing her love record with an email. You go woman!

But she enhances the alcohol package inside her rage, and Gi Tae holds her supply. Hoon Dong runs into commode and phone calls law enforcement. Whaaat?! Meanwhile, Gi Tae tells the girl that their on her behalf very own close that he restraining the woman. But he lets their off when she concede that she pathetic its exactly that unlike all of them, she incapable of let go of the lady commitment coolly and politely. Its a sight to see, for she desperate in her own ways. She isnt marriage-crazy, neither is she man-crazy. She’s got loved, and is also handling the surprise that she enjoyed a person who is able to release the lady therefore quickly.