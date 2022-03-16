Isn’t it amazing to improve relationships with other people due to regular self-care?

New York Nuru massage is an experience that will never regret. As soon as you meet the masseuse and she takes you to a private room, you should let go of all your worries and stresses and focus solely on what you are feeling. Try to relax your mind while our ladies are taking the tensions away from your body. Let them pamper you the way you deserve! All the massage studios are clean and luxurious. There are showers in all of them so that you could take a shower before and after the session.

Only Real Girls

In case you are wondering where to get a Nuru massage, search no further. All the girls you see on this site are real people with hot pictures and honest reviews. You can know more about every girl if you visit her page and read descriptions there. We follow the highest standards of massage services in Manhattan. We know that there’s nothing more sensual and healing than the power of touch. It is the main reason why Nuru massage in so popular worldwide. There’s intuitive body to body contact that is natural and relaxing. Our therapists are real experts in giving their guests what they desire: a bodywork combined with a sensual experience.

Benefits of NY Nuru Massage

Are you ready to go to the next level of self-care and book a Nuru massage in NYC? The benefits of this truly magical technique are exquisite! The level of stress decreases instantly during the session. You will feel your body being more flexible than before. Your mindset will transform after a new experience that you will remember for the rest of your life. Regular massage therapy enhances both physical and mental changes. You will be calm and reserved and will see people around clear. What matters the most is that you will simply enjoy life even more. Nuru massage is also a good way of dealing with seasonal depression, which many people living in New York suffer from for about 9 months a year.

Nuru Massage is the most ancient Japanese art level erotic massage. The Japanese word “Nuru” stands for “slippery”. It is nothing but Nuru gel and bare skin. This type of erotic massage in New York actually is not very hard to find. A lot of SPAs seem to offer it but of course, not all of them know what they’re doing.

We’re totally legit. This website advertises companionship and NON-therapeutic bodywork only, especially Nuru slippery which doesn’t require any certification in NY state. We don’t offer any illegal services. We are performers, not medical or massage professionals.

Sorry, but absolutely not! We are seeing our guests by appointment only. We are very discreet and respect your privacy.

No. Our body healers will invite you to the Nuru room and prescribe you a good mood, quality time, and relaxing session.

Prices for our sensual massage in New York vary from $160 to $500. We can also provide custom sessions. Please note: there are no FULL service and NO extras.

What is a body rub massage? A body rub massage is a heavenly, relaxing erotic type of massage. This type of massage therapy is very effective in releasing built-up stress and sexual frustration. Lotion or oil is rubbed over the body then the therapist will rub your entire body, paying special attention to erogenous and sensitive zones. If you are itching for a full body massage that will arouse you but leave you completely satisfied, try a body rub. This kind of massage is also great for alleviating any knots or tension in the body and calming the mind.