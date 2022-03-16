Is it safe to meet up with escorts in the US?

Is it safe to meet up with escorts in the US?

Then you have the independent escorts (our favorite). Which again could run you from 40$ for a quickie to 150$ per half hour on average.

Then the good old rub and tugs, It’s typically around 60$ for a 1 hour of massage then another 60$ for a nice little happy ending. Typically just a quick hand job. They usually don’t sleep with you in those places, but it could be done depending on how risky that parlor is.

Finally, you can get a chick from an agency. This is definitely your safest bet but those rates start around 200 USD per hour and just go up.

Keep in mind prostitution is illegal in the states however escorting is not. Escorts are female companions. You just pay them for their time and companionship. If you guys “fall in love” and have sex because your in “love”. Then it is what it is, It’s no different than hollering at a sexy cashier you just bought apples from and going back to her place to bang her.

So this really depends on how you plan on meeting up with them, It’s not uncommon for John catching stings on the street corners. They spy on the street hookers from afar and when a john picks them up they get swarmed by the cops.

There have been times that the cops also post fake ads online and they say criminal things like they will have sex with you for money ETC. Don’t fall for that shit and agree with them. Remember you’re just paying for their companionship.

The rub and rugs are kinda safe because they usually don’t even talk English, which in that case the conversation is minimal. So things just happen and they love you long time.

The escort agencies are also safe because they will just hang up on you if you say stupid or illegal things on the phone. It’s just one of those things that you should know what to expect when you hire an escort.

Which of these escort sites are the most popular?

At we take pride in finding you the best sites on the web, why waste time with the shitty ones … right? We know you have a goal and we got your back.

A rule of thumb is that we ALWAYS list the sites from the most popular at chnlove the top and least popular at the bottom. This ensures that you are going to find the best ones at the top.

Offhand ListCrawler, Skipthegames, and Adultsearch are the top 3. Listcrawler gets the most traffic in the united states, its a really handy site to use because of the handy search filters. It makes it really easy to find the perfect escort from their massive database. Adult search is another neat site because it also mentions all the strip clubs and parlors in any given city.

What are the most popular cities for escorts in the USA?

Every time I’m in a big city I literally spend half my time scoping out the local escorts. Truth be told, You can find escorts pretty much in any city with over 100,000 people. The higher population the better.

Newyork is the highest popular city in the US. Followed by Los Angeles, Chicago, and Houston, The escorts in new york will probably be the hottest given people in new york have quite a bit of money. In Chicago, you’ll find a lot of sexy black escorts. Then Houston escorts will probably be packed with a lot of Latinas, You get the idea.