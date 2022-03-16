Is It Legal to Play at Online Gambling Sites?

Yes. As evidenced by the fact that online gambling generates over $60 billion in revenue every year, very few countries around the world have made it illegal.

Instead, what they’ve done is regulate online gaming activities. However, these regulations place few, if any, limitations on the players themselves and target operators and payment merchants.

Similarly, some people are concerned about playing at off-shore Internet casinos. Once again, most countries put no restrictions on their citizens when it comes to playing off-shore https://casinosreview.ca/rtg/ real money online casinos and simply require that these casinos operate within their regulatory guidelines.

What Is the Most Popular Online Casino Game?

Of all games offered by online casinos, slots are by far the most heavily played option. Evidence of this can be seen by the fact that all top online casinos dedicate a large portion of their entire game catalog to slots.

After slots, the next most sought after online casino category are live casino games. With a real dealer in the mix, iGamers love this alternative as it gives them an immersive experience close to that obtainable at land-based venues

Are Online Casinos Safe?

When licensed by a reputable regulatory commission, like the UK Gaming Commission, Government of Curacao, or the Malta Gaming Authority, the chances of an online casino being safe is much higher than when these certifications are absent.

Also, we recommend that prospective users read casino reviews (such as this one) before depositing funds into a new site.

It’s also a good idea to read user reviews on social media sites or forums dedicated to online gaming. When doing this, it’s important to keep in mind that unsatisfied customers are significantly more likely to write a complaint than satisfied ones.

Do Free Spins and Bonus Funds Expire?

Yes. Free spins typically expire within 24 – 36 hours after they’re granted whereas expiration dates for bonus funds will vary substantially from one casino site to the next.

When you receive a match bonus from a deposit, the casino will indicate how long you have to use the said incentive. Because most casino extras have wagering requirements, you can’t withdraw bonuses until you’ve attained their playthroughs. That said, not meeting this requirement when the offer expires means that you’ll have to forfeit the bonus alongside accrued bonus winnings.

What Is the Best Cryptocurrency to Fund Your Account with?

Most online casinos have incorporated cryptocurrencies as payment options since it gives players access to faster withdrawal times and a greater degree of anonymity. That said, most casino sites have only adopted the two most popular coins – Bitcoin and Ethereum.

While there isn’t anything wrong with this, the fees for sending these digital currencies over their respective networks can be quite costly. For example, when traffic is high, sending ETH over the Ethereum network can cost well over $200.

By contrast, coins like Doge, Lite Coin, Stellar Lumens, and Tether have much smaller transaction fees which can range from a cent to a few dollars.

What Is RTP and How Does It Work?

RTP stands for ‘Return to Player’ and defines how much a particular game will payout, on average, over the long run.

While the term RTP can be applied to table games like blackjack, baccarat, and others, it’s most commonly used in the context of slots. For example, let’s say a slot has an RTP of 98%. If 1,000 coins are wagered, the game will, typically, return 980 in the form of winnings.

However, RTP is only an average that works over extended periods and because each spin is entirely random, players always have the chance of landing on a jackpot. So, while this iGaming concept is a vital one, players’ winning chances aren’t duty-bound to a game’s RTP.