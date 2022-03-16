Involve the MongoDB team from the start

Even from development to productionalize your cluster so that you can actually get the best possible architectural guidance and support and best practices related to data modeling, queries, indexes, selecting the right shard key, but also help you to productionalize your MongoDB cluster as well. Select a good shard key from the start, such that all your queries can be isolated to a shard so that the Mongo doesn’t have to wait to collect the result across all shards. That would definitely impact your query performance in our particular case.

And this one's very important for us. Run your new cluster in a shadow mode. Our entire matching system was based on event-driven, service-oriented architecture, or SOA model, so it's very easy for us to deploy two different CMP clusters in terms of active / passive mode. So we have one cluster running on relational. We have one cluster running on Mongos, MongoDB, sharing the same distributed messaging system.

Basically, the messages are replicated to both of the clusters running on top of relational and Mongo from real production traffic. So we were able to do a lot of tuning in production related to the right shard key, the right capacity in terms of replica and shard, and also create optimizations without impacting our production users. So once we certify the solution in production in a passive mode, we simply switch to the MongoDB-based cluster. This is very important, because it’s very difficult to know what your production traffic is like until you put your new cluster inside production as the passive mode, even though you could have the best possible low testing environment. But it’s very, very difficult to generate production traffic in that particular case with the kind of scale that we have.

Our core mission is to make people’s lives better and happier, whether to help you to find a love of your life, across multiple languages, multiple locales, multiple countries, it doesn’t matter

We are also working on the new job compatibility vertical using our secret sauce, compatibility secret sauce. We call it careers by eHarmony, and we plan to launch this new vertical in December of this year. So as you know very well, we’ve known this for quite a while, that it’s really hard to make any marriage to work if you’re not happy at your current job, right? Obviously, believe it or not, 65% of the people in America are not happy with the job they’re currently at, and they can be if they get matched with the right job based on the culture of the company, based on the personality of to whom you will report, and in addition to your skills. So we were very, very excited about this new vertical that we’re going to be launching in December.

So our online dating in Australia and UK have been extremely profitable, so we want to expand that success model to 20 other countries in the next couple years

So let’s touch base on a couple potential use cases that we may consider using MongoDB for. We’re looking at using MongoDB for real time geo-based location, batching services for our mobile devices, using the MongoDB spatial indexes and queries functionality. And I’m very excited we’re also looking for replacing our Voldemort storage with a MongoDB base-cluster solution to persist our 3 billion plus potential matches per day. And I’m very excited to hear from today’s keynote from Elliott also that they will release a new concurrency model and also the new storage engine model that can actually run on top of either fusion iO SSD or in memory. So, with this new functionality, I’m very excited that we’re going to leverage on this solution to store a billion plus of matches that we have.