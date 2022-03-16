Information is this book is up to date

It would be helpful to include up to date research findings for the topics discussed to make it more relevant. Considering the COVID-19 times we are in, perhaps the book can add additional resources here.

The text is clearly written, with clearly defined terms, and no use of jargon. As stated previously, though there are some figures/tables, it would be more helpful to include more and perhaps include diagrams for better visualization.

The book is easy to read as it is divided into chapters, sections, and sub-sections. As mentioned, the terms in bold are helpful but figures/flowcharts/diagrams would be helpful for the reader (i.e. when talking about how the CR system works).

Enjoyed the Stress chapter of how in detail it went with the different ways to deal with stress

The beginning of each chapter has well-defined objectives that gives the reader an idea of what they are about to read/learn. There is a clear description/definition of terms throughout but including clear examples would be more helpful. Enjoy how stages/terms are written in a bullet-point format as it is easier to follow and read. Additionally, I like how the terms are bolded throughout.

The hyperlinks that are functioning do not open in a new window. As a reader, it would be nice to have the book still open while clicking on the links.

This book did not include context that was inappropriate or offensive. Perhaps a section on age and the changes that occur would be helpful for this type of book. The book does mention differences that can occur due to gender but does not go into specifics. Would be nice to be introduced to those differences.

Well written text book. It would be helpful for the table of contents to include page numbers for direct reference. As a professor in Kinesiology, I would definitely use this textbook if I was teaching an ‘Introduction to Kinesiology’ course. As a researcher, it would have been nice if the book also included current findings into their content. Really enjoy the end of chapter questions. Perhaps additional discussion or reflection questions can be added at the end of each chapter for a deeper understanding. Very few pictures within the book; more pictures would help by adding clarification for some topics (i.e., fast twitch vs slow twitch, body shape, contractions, different forms of measuring body composition). This book would serve well for individuals that are new to the field of health/fitness/kinesiology (i.e. the steps to starting a fitness program). It is unfortunate that some of the links do not work (I was looking forward to reading more about contraindicated stretches).

Few examples used did not include the role of race/ethnicity

This textbook has a clearly labeled table of contents; page numbers would have been helpful for easier accessibility to individual chapters. There wasn’t a glossary at the end of the textbook, however, at the end of each chapter key terminology. read more

This textbook has a clearly labeled table of contents; page numbers would have been helpful for easier accessibility to individual chapters. There wasn’t a glossary at the end of the textbook, however, at the end of each chapter snapfucked ekÅŸi key terminology was presented with practice quizzes. Overall, an excellent reference text for students.

The content in this textbook is relevant and can be easily updated. Fitness and health is a dynamic science; any changes in terminology within the health and fitness field could be updated with minimal issues.

The textbook is written in lucid, accessible prose and provides excellent terminology. I found the key terminology list at the end of each chapter quite helpful.