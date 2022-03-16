Include your Company user name and the email address used to register for the Services with such notice

Include your Company user name and the <a href="https://hookupdate.net/escort-index/grand-prairie/">babylon escort Grand Prairie</a> email address used to register for the Services with such notice

Special notice to California Members: You have the right to cancel your subscription and/or upgrade(s) (including upgrades to a subscription and upgrades without a subscription), without any penalty or obligation, at any time until midnight of the third business day after the day on which you purchased a subscription and/or upgrade(s). To cancel your subscription and/or upgrade(s), mail or deliver a signed and dated notice to ChristianMingle Customer Care – Spark Networks, Inc., Attn: Customer Service 3400, N. Ashton Blvd, Suite 175, Lehi, UT 84043, write to us here or send a telegram which states that you are cancelling your subscription and/or upgrade(s) or words of a similar effect. For additional state specific information relating to cancellation, please see Section 22 (Cancellation Rights).

This Terms of Use Agreement (the “Agreement”) is a legal agreement that governs our relationship with users and others that interact with Spark Networks, Inc

Special notice to Canadian Members: Please refer to Section 26 first for information about how this Terms of Use Agreement applies to Canadian members including a special notice regarding provisions that are inapplicable in Quebec.

PLEASE READ THIS TERMS OF USE AGREEMENT CAREFULLY. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE TO ALL OF THESE TERMS, DO NOT ACCESS OR USE OUR SITES OR OUR SERVICES.

THIS AGREEMENT CONTAINS A MANDATORY ARBITRATION OF DISPUTES PROVISION IN SECTION 20 THAT REQUIRES THE USE OF ARBITRATION ON AN INDIVIDUAL BASIS TO RESOLVE DISPUTES, RATHER THAN JURY TRIALS OR CLASS ACTIONS.

IF YOU BECOME A COMPANY SUBSCRIBER AND PAY BY CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD (OR OTHER PAYMENT METHOD ASSOCIATED WITH AN AUTOMATICALLY RENEWING SUBSCRIPTION), YOUR SUBSCRIPTION WILL AUTOMATICALLY RENEW FOR CERTAIN PERIODS OF TIME IF YOU DO NOT CANCEL PRIOR TO THE END OF THE TERM. SEE SECTIONS 13(c) AND (d) FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS APPLICABLE TO SUBSCRIPTIONS.

If you have any questions or comments about this Terms of Use Agreement, you may contact the Company by writing to us at: ChristianMingle Customer Care – Spark Networks, Inc., Attn: Customer Service – Terms of Use, 3400 N. Ashton Blvd, Suite 175, Lehi, UT 84043.

BY ACCESSING OR USING OUR SITES AND OUR SERVICES, YOU AGREE TO BE BOUND BY THESE TERMS AND ALL TERMS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE

and our subsidiaries and affiliates (the “Company”, “we,” or “us”) in connection with the use of our websites (including (the “Sites”) and our Services (as defined below). We currently make services, products and features available through our Sites, applications, which include Mobile Software (as defined in Section 16) and applications available on social networking sites and other platforms, and other downloadable products (the Sites, the applications, the downloadable products and all products, services and features provided by us in connection therewith shall be referred to collectively as, the “Services”). We may offer additional services or products or modify or revise any of the Services at our discretion, and this Agreement will apply to all additional services or products and all modified or revised Services unless otherwise indicated. We also reserve the right to cease offering any of the Services. You agree that we shall not be liable to you or any third party for any modification, revision, suspension or discontinuance of any of the Services.

Your use of certain Services may be subject to additional terms and conditions, and such terms and conditions will be either listed in this Agreement, or will be presented or accessible to you by us when you sign up to use, or use, such Services (“Additional Terms”). All such Additional Terms are incorporated by reference into this Agreement unless otherwise indicated. This Agreement does not alter in any way the terms or conditions of any other agreement you may have with us for products, services or otherwise.