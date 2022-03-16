In the city of Crocus, Rogue and Pain defeat several Mages, following it stumble on Natsu

This new Dual Dragon Slayers move on to deride Natsu for being an effective Dragon Slayer whom failed to beat a Dragon. Then they declare that they are 3rd Age bracket Dragon Slayers and you will Rogue teaches you one to being “correct Dragon Slayers”, they murdered the latest Dragon one to taught them Dragon Slayer Miracle. [26] Before leaving, Pain transforms as much as and you will warns Natsu that when it fulfill in the battle, he’ll reveal him the efficacy of a beneficial “true” Dragon Slayer, to which Rogue feedback that he has received annoyed talking with Natsu, which he desires get off. [27]

As teams which enacted the fresh new preliminaries of Grand Miracle Games was revealed, Rogue strolls out which have Pain and his party, conference his former part model, Gajeel, in the process. [28]

Rogue stays quiet and you may single while in the most of the original date. When you're Sting and you can Rufus start these are Warcry away from Class Quatro Cerberus, Rogue guides away claiming he doesn't care and attention, silently claiming to help you themselves that he's simply wanting Gajeel. Towards the end throughout the day, Cluster Sabertooth prospects which have 20 things total.

With the Next Time, during Chariot, Rogue sees that Gajeel and you may Natsu also are affected by severe actions diseases, quietly claiming so you’re able to himself that he believed that only he and Pain suffered from the matter. [31] The second date ends that have Sabertooth wearing 0 points, moving him or her right down to second lay. [32]

After, while you are walking on the hall, Rogue questions Sting regarding harshness of its guild, proclaiming that Yukino was the comrade, to which Sting replies that it’s the norm because of their guild which Yukino merely disappeared as she is actually weakened

Rogue appears aside when Yukino are compelled to strip and you may subsequently excommunicated. Frosch up coming requires if it will also decrease since it is poor, however, Rogue says which won’t since Frosch is with him. [33]

Later, because the Sabertooth lodgings are assaulted from the a burglar, Rogue and you can Frosch revision Sting and you can Lector, who were awakened by the appears, concerning problem. Pain and you can Rogue rundown the fresh hallway, choosing the intruder, just to pick a few of the guildmates are attacked by the an excellent livid Natsu, making the Dual Dragons off Sabertooth speechless. Since their Guild Master seems, he witnesses Natsu complications Jiemma to help you a battle, having excommunication off his personal guild being wanted. [34] Rogue, entirely astonished, miracle if Yukino’s excommunication is the reason Natsu’s intrusion. He observe due to the fact Natsu easily defeats Dobengal and you will furiously problems Jiemma, just for aforementioned endeavor are interrupted by the Minerva, who shows getting grabbed Delighted. Natsu ceases assaulting and, when he makes this new Sabertooth lodgings that have Pleased, expresses their faith how a guild are. Providing Natsu’s terminology so you can cardio, Rogue quietly understands that Sabertooth is entirely with no camaraderie. [35]

One to evening, Rogue can be obtained with the rest of their guild whenever Sabertooth’s Guild Learn, Jiemma, discusses exactly how Sabertooth is meant to become most effective guild

At the end of the third Day’s incidents, Rogue extends back so you’re able to Sabertooth’s lodgings, waiting around for the next day. As the Sting conveys his feelings concerning the 4th Date, Rogue solemnly appears down, deep in the imagine. [36]

In 4th Day of the newest Huge Secret Video game, Rogue can be seen on the side watching as Minerva and you may Lucy face each other regarding the Naval Battle, and that is the only one maybe not seen smiling because Minerva tortures Lucy. [37] Afterwards, in the event the brand new Party Fairy Tail is made, Rogue along with his teammates glance at the the new cluster. [38] While the 4th day’s mark matches commence, Rogue goes into the brand new arena of brand new Domus Flau, partnered which have Sting, happy to fight Cluster Fairy Tail’s Metal Dragon Slayer, Gajeel Redfox, and you may Flame Dragon Slayer, Natsu Dragneel. [39] [40]