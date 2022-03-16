In our sole discretion, we may offer you the opportunity to obtain and redeem Coins for use with our Services

COINS

When we cancel or terminate access to your Coins account balance for violating these VGC Terms of Use or the Company Terms of Use, your right to use your Coins account balance immediately ceases

We may charge fees for the right to use Coins, or we may distribute the Coins without charge, each in our sole discretion. When you redeem Coins, we will redeem Coins that you have purchased before redeeming Coins that you have obtained on a promotional basis, or otherwise without charge. We have no obligation to continue offering any feature or function through the Services, including any feature or function that enables the use or redemption of Coins.

The Coins may be redeemed solely by the Company through our Services, cannot be transferred to any other user or third party, cannot be redeemed for cash and are non-refundable except (i) as required by law or (ii) at our sole and absolute discretion. We may further restrict your ability to redeem your Coins based on your place of residence. For clarification, although you may buy Coins via mobile services, the Coins are not redeemable for content or services offered by any carrier.

While the Coins you purchase do not expire, you acknowledge and agree that if your account becomes Inactive (as defined below) or is deactivated (as described below), we may, without further notice to you, redeem all paid Coins remaining in your account for any Virtual Goods (as defined below) we select, in our sole discretion, and distribute such Virtual Goods, as applicable, to your “friends” (and, if you have no “friends” to any other users that we may identify, in our sole discretion). For purposes of this Section 4, the term “Inactive” means that, based on our records: (a) for a period of two (2) years, or more, you have not logged into your Company account; or (b) we have been unable to reach you to verify that you intend to continue use of your account. Coins that are obtained on a promotional basis, or otherwise without charge, may expire, be redeemed or removed from your account or be subject to other limitations at our sole discretion, including without limitation the actions described above if your account becomes inactive or is deactivated.

If you deactivate your Company account with our platform pursuant to the Company Terms of Use, your ability to redeem Coins may be terminated, without any right to refund or any other compensation for you.

Further, we may suspend or otherwise limit your access to your Coins if we suspect, in our sole discretion, fraudulent, abusive or unlawful activity associated with your account. When we suspend or limit access to your Coins account balance, your right to use your Coins account balance immediately ceases.

Your Coins will be stored in an account for you

We may limit your use of the Coins service by applying limits to: the number of Coins you may have credited to your Coins account balance at one time; the number of Coins you ple, one day); the number of promotional Coins http://www.hookupdate.net/escort-index/jurupa-valley/ you may obtain in a single event; and other features and uses determined by us in our sole discretion.

If we post Coins to your account for an activity that is subsequently voided or canceled or that involves a returned item, then we will remove those Coins from your account. You must ensure that we properly post your Coins to your Coins account. If you believe that you have validly acquired Coins that we have not posted to your Coins account, you must contact us within one hundred twenty (120) days after the date you claimed to have acquired those Coins. We may require reasonable documentation to support your claim.