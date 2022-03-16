In addition to stayed in Stratford, Chelmsford, Brentwood, Leytonstone, all in Condition Essex, England

In the where the guy died into parece Harvey French (5), meters

James French, b. 25 Feb 1827, d. step one Annual percentage rate 1888. Their child are John Wesley French, b. eight Jan 1859, d. 8 Aug 1935.

William French, b. 1865, meters. for the St. Stephens Westminster, London, England. The newest “Providers of Brooks, Davies Promote, 37 Pembroke Ave., Hove, Sussex, England” try tracing the French ‘‘roots” and thus much simply have managed to go as far just like the French so you’re able to Eliza Gardener, 18 Late 1888, St. Stephens Westminster, London.

John French (1), b. california. 1750, d. 1787 Hagerstown, MD, m. Maria Barbara, George French (2), b. 19 September 1775 in the York Co., PA, m1. Hannah Sprague inside the PA, m2. Sarah McBride and existed inside the York Co., PA; George French (3), resided with his wife in Huntingdon Co. PA california. 1800 as well as in Kansas Co. Carrie Mae Placek; Gladness Flowers French (6), yards. Raymond L. Novak; Beam Novak (7). Homesteads is York Co., Huntington Co., PA; Kansas Co., Sustain Department, IN; Wagner, SD.

Elizabeth and you may Robert Constable’s almost every other boy is actually Andrew Jackson Constable, b

Abner French (1), b. 1791 into the CT, d. y Ann together with dau. Susan, m2. Betsey Bennett into the step 1 Feb 1821 along with girl Beth, Ruby, and you may Mary, m3. Susan Brownish to the 15 Dec 1850 just who continues on this line; Jonathan Cole French (2), b. 1821 inside jswipe Plainfield, CT, yards. 1843 in order to Ann Nason; Charles Age. French. The fresh Plainfield, CT VR claim that Abner are a character with his spouse Susan Brown is actually a thread weaver created for the Ireland and 3 many years younger than simply Abner. Truly the only Frenches which lived in Plainfield, CT exactly who might possibly be connected with Abner in mid so you’re able to late 1700’s is actually Nathaniel, Isaac, John, or Hezekiah.

A couple of French connectivity: Graph #nine, Thomas French. Thomas French (1); Samuel French (2); Ebenezer French (3) yards. Eleanor Smith; Jehiel French (4); David Sr. French (5), yards. Sarah Odell; David Jr. French (6); Charles Henmen French (7); David Carter French (8); Helen Amory French (9), m. Harold Martin French away from Chart #55; Harold David (10), yards. Joan Believe Davis; Daniel (11). As well as, Chart #55, John Henry French (1), b. 1850 during the Oxfordshire, The united kingdomt. John Sr., meters. Polly Perkins. She m2. John Thorpe; John Henry French (2), m. 1872 Phoebe Reynolds out of Katonah, NY; unk (3); Harold ory French from Graph #9; Harold David French (5), yards. Joan Trust Davis; Daniel French (6). David French Jr. (6) m. Abigail Hawley due to the fact earliest girlfriend. Homesteads is Oxfordshire, England; Katonah, Factory Plain, Croton Drops, Brewster, Brooklyn, New york.

Elizabeth French is b. california. 1800 into the Clay Co., IL, yards. Robert Constable ca. 1817. The boy, Edward Constable (1817-1895) married Priscilla Arthur when you look at the 1836. The guy went to Fort Hall getting California and you will gone back to Or from the 1847 and are residing in Washington Co., Or where his 10 students had been born. 22 Feb 1827, Clay Co. IL. He meters. into the 1858 Francis Lenox inside the Western Relationship, Otherwise. Andrew d. okawa, Wahkaikum, WA. Andrew (An effective. J.) and you will Francis try placed in the new 1880 census living in Skamokawa Area, Wahkaikum, WA. They had no less than 8 people. All of the loved ones are hidden at Western Connection Cemetery into the Arizona Co., Otherwise. Because cemetery are a good J. Roentgen. and you can Harrett G. French.

Is probably the Edward French regarding the range, who was created inside 1737, an excellent codfish investor away from Newfoundland and also the West Indies, was almost certainly born somewhere in Brand new The united kingdomt and you will relocated to new Bay Roberts town concerning the period of the American quest for liberty on the dominance of one’s Chapel from The united kingdomt in addition to English Monarchy —- on the in 1776 it Edward French try a mature mariner out-of 39 yrs . old. The new Brits forbade New England trade which have English colonies on the Western Indies and you will somewhere else following the Report out of Independence into the 1776. He married E together with students , Joan, and you will Nathaniel. That it nearest and dearest is actually out-of various communities into the Newfoundland, Canada: Harbour Grace, Bay Roberts, French’s Cove, Coley’s Section, Vent de- Grave, The newest Pier, and you may Bareneed.