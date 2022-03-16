Immediately following particular continued searching, it wind up back to the newest guild

Pleased next states you to in the event they are doing discover the same book, the guy doesn’t think that Lucy commonly forgive him or her, that Natsu responses he currently knows that, however they still have to get the exact same guide to have Lucy’s sake

Realizing the challenge it written, Natsu and you will Pleased go to the bookstores in the Magnolia, looking for a duplicate of your own book. Grey and you may Erza share with the 2 troublemakers so you’re able to apologize so you’re able to Lucy whenever they can be. Prior to they have the danger, Lucy shows up and you may lends Natsu and you can Happier some other book named Miltu Fable, a good prequel in order to Maya Tree. Of course, Natsu do not stop trembling when you look at the anxiety. Pleased, who you should never stop trembling as well, asks why is the book essential so you’re able to Lucy. Lucy hesitates for a moment just before stating that the ebook are a memento out of the lady mom, that creates both troublemakers to break into tears. Whenever Lucy states your last region make her or him lost rips, Natsu and you can Delighted comment that they are already whining, however, Lucy appears to maybe not hear their feedback. [48]

Times later, this new troubled Natsu and you can Happier turned alot more depressed whenever Grey statements about how exactly happier Lucy try and you can Erza comments exactly how they is actually a memento regarding Lucy’s late mommy. Realizing that it can simply harm the lady far more once they make an effort to cover up it, Natsu and you can Pleased immediately run to Lucy so you’re able to apologize so you’re able to her. However, while they’re apologizing, Lucy starts to shout and works out, leaving a couple traumatized regulators in the pub. If you’re Erza fears more Lucy, she claims this woman is alot more concerned with Natsu and you will Pleased, each of which was anxiously interested in a similar guide in many different cities without other individuals. Just upcoming, Lucy turns up. Along with her lead kept low in front side regarding Natsu and you can Delighted, she actually starts to apologize. Folks are puzzled in what she mode, however, Lucy will continue to point out that she lied. Beginning their bag, she places from the content, also to Natsu’s and you may Happy’s surprise, it includes of many duplicates of one’s burnt guide. Happier asks as to the reasons Lucy is the owner of https://datingranking.net/twoo-review/ so many copies, that Lucy responses one she tried to publish the publication of her very own pocket. She claims one she wasn’t lying concerning the publication getting a souvenir off her mommy, however, because the posts of book try of every reports you to definitely their mommy informed her when she was younger. [49]

3 days admission, and Gray notes one Lucy has never visited the fresh guild for the same length of time

Lucy following says when she read you to Natsu and you can Happier was basically seeking the book, she was thus pleased so it must have gone over the lady head. Lucy wished these to check out the book and you will expected that they could well be extremely wanting precisely what the book had to offer. She next states you to definitely consuming the ebook did not very indicate extreme, but she was not capable of handling that they lied regarding being searching for the ebook. Because the Lucy will continue to declare, she begins to cry and claims one to she is never resentful on them, but instead ashamed from the her very own creativeness and you can pleasure. Natsu and you may Pleased make an effort to peaceful Lucy off because of the advising the girl to conquer him or her up until she’s came across. So it just makes the woman shout also more challenging, that causes Natsu and you can Willing to cry too. Gray after that enters and you can kits a container on to the ground, soothing them all down and you may informing them you to definitely both sides is actually at fault. Delighted after that asks what the drink is to which Gray claims that the take in shows just what their team is like, that creates folks to help you laugh. All things considered, Grey informs them to drink up and possess prepared to functions once again, that individuals replies happily. [50]