I wrote a review a review of Cash 1

I had problems getting my name a few times. So I wanted my name, I’m getting a different car and selling mine. I went to Cash 1, was prepared to cover it. I must say they friendly and nice. They had name prepared. Maybe I hit on them on bad day. They made a mistake made it right and for that I give them up a head. Title loans are for when your have no choice, nevertheless they have saved me . Cash 1 did give me more then car value occasionally since I had reputation and can as far as rating I would rate them above any place I’ve gone. They did I in the end. I expect to not want another loan but truth is I might in future. I proceed to Cash 1. My suggestion if you’re able to stay away from title loan. Several have lost their vehicles. A buddy paid mine ok off two and I pay her car at interest rate of 7% which reduced my payments by 75. I paid interest. Other places can be greater. So if Cash 1 offers me bargain yes I go back.

If you get in a bind and need a loan reach out to friends, family or some other means not this provider

I just got my loan out of cash one and had no problem with the very first the encounter has been unsatisfactory. To begin I wasn’t approved for the amount I obtained previously and was given any explanation as to why. And although I provided A different account than I did to the first loan and explained I had the payment to come out of the account I had been giving, my initial repayment (4 days later) was obtained from the account used for the previous loan that was paid off. When I called and asked them to fix it they said it was not their fault but the systems and they could not refund my money to bring it from the correct account. Also stating that I provided them the auth to use that card because it was on file from the loan. This is essentially Robbery and false. So I’ll be paying off this loan as quickly as possible and will never use cash 1 again.

I’ve had an account with Castitle for approx. A year now. They have always been useful and very efficient any time I go in. Yes, I’m paying an interest rate for your loan, however considering the emergency, I am thankful for the ceremony. I’ve been able to go in and get https://installmentloansgroup.com/installment-loans-wa/ cash, by extending my loan. Astonishingly, my monthly payment has gone down each time. I had been offered cash at a competitor’s company, however my monthly payment would have gone out of $123. Oo to over $250. 00 a month – and it was a two (!) year loan! And this was for just a $400. 00 addition to my loan. Crazy! I refused the deal. My payment is only, and is cheap, considering for, I believe, 6 or 6 months. I have paid off the whole loan. I would recommend Castitle to anybody searching for quick and convenient cash assistance.

I gave them a 1 star because theres nothing. I would not advise this loan company to anybody. The leadership here is. They do not care about the human being you will just be a number to them. So they do not care what happens to you but will take advantage of the circumstance. Each time you speak to one of these that they have a different name, from office manager, collections manager., I am surprised they haven’t mentioned they’re the owners. You will be sorry if you do they drain you dry and will put you. They willl make your payments. You may pay a whole lot more back than you borrowed. These reviews on here are not from customers but from friends and employees of the business. Names to come.