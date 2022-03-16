I think that he loves you and is being cautious

My,ex bf’s excuse was that he stopped having feelings because he realised I was desperate to get ily members etc moved in with him..we broke up yesterday, he said he Doesn’t love me anymore..

What should I do,I loved him and I’m not sure if our relationship is working anymore

I met my boyfriend online while I was on vacations, I stayed there for 2 months and he lived like 3 hours from where I used to lived, at the beginning he was the one that wanted all the attention because I was ignoring him, later tables turn, he came and visited me for a few times we slept together and after that he said that he loved me, we weren’t going to be seeing each other again for a while because I had to get back, but he wanted to keep the long distance thing even if I told him that it wasn’t a good idea. He insisted and of course I didn’t want to break up because I loved him, after me going back to my country he doesn’t text much and ignores my texts a lot. He didn’t used to do that. I talked to him but he says its because he is busy and that he is not ignoring me. and that he doesn’t want us to break up, but we almost never talk anymore except when I tell him to call. The thing is he was my first andmaybe that is why he doesn’t want to break up with me?

I agree with him when he says you shouldn’t think too much into it. All this thinking ruins everything. Just have fun together and everything will work out the way you want it.

I think that you it’a a good idea to just give him the space he wants at this point. It has nothing to do with love. LDRs are difficult. Use this time to figure out what YOU want and what makes you happy. Everything happens for a reason. You’ll see what it is soon.

Hi ,I’m new in this blog,so here I go.I met him last year on internet using my fake account and he too as well.He confess that he was using a fake account too,so he decided to add me in my real account.We talk everyday until he said if he had a chance.But he didn’t call me even once,we just talk on chat box.So after that I said yes, a month ago.I just feel like he was always there for me.We shared a lot of things even our https://besthookupwebsites.org/asian-dates-review/ personal lives.Until it came to the point that we often argue because I was paranoid why he doesn’t message.I maybe did a lot of annoying things but he never give up on me.He said,he loves me very much that he wanna marry me someday.Actually were in a ldr ,and he tells me I have to wait 5 years or more.He always showed that he really loves me everyday.But recently after our often arguments ,he didn’t chat me unless I message him.He always said he was so busy and was tired so he had no more time to talk to me.Whenever I want him to open up any topic to start a conversation ,he can’t say anything but hmm, and said all we have talked was talked at the beggining.He really didn’t even call me.And I feel like he is hiding something from me.I always pleased and ask about it in a calm manner but he just say nothing.Every time I talk about it he became mad and ask why I keep on asking.He never say I love you anymore.He didn’t even greet unless if I did.I tell him everything that annoys and bothered me.Butbit feels like he doesn’t care anymore and didn’t talk to much because he said I easily get mad.Is it one of the signs that he doesn’t love me anymore?? Please I need advice.

Alex, I think that it’s probably the stress that you both are going/went through, like you suggested. I think the best “cure” for this is to give him some space, lowering expectations (in regards to him helping you out with your issues) and generally remove any kind of pressure off him.

Please read your question again and see in every line what went wrong, and how next time you can do things differently. I think you know exactly what went wrong, and when you do – you have power now. You can not repeat the same things that hurt your relationship again. Right? You’ll have to think differently. You’ll have to trust. Know your value. Expect the best.

I’ve been with my boyfriend for almost 3 years and had our ups and down but sometimes he won’t talk to me and sometimes when I say I love you he don’t say it back why would he not respond sometimes with a I love you back?

He said I’m not a bad person and am lovely and caring. But I know from seeing him in other situations such as work and driving etc he is very short tempered, work colleagues also say that he is hard work, snappy, argumentative etc and even confirmed he was like this before we met. I’m not saying that the stresses of the relationship havent played a part in his mental state, but he bottles a lot up and never talks about anything and tries to resolve matters himself. I know that his parents selling the family home and moving abroad really upsets him, as he is an only child and feels abandoned by them. He also doesnt have a great relationship with his Dad. So I strongly believe there are many factors rolled into one.

It doesn’t have to mean what you think it means. Maybe he is going through something? Maybe he feels more comfortable with you so he doesn’t “chase” you all the time? Give it some time. Try to calm down and focus on yourself for a while.

Me and my fiance have been together for 3 years and at first we were Inseparable we did things together all the time. We would just go out riding just for a date. The problem now Is we fight all the time, he says I get on his nerves and I’m a pest. We don’t have much sex lately unless it’s when he wants it. He says he loves me I just don’t understand how he could if he says hurtful things on purpose. What do I so ?

I know I like this guy a lot and I don’t wanna lose him and he doesn’t wanna lose me what can we do? Are we doomed?

I’ve been in 10 months relationship

I think that when you ask for money from another guy it hurts his ego. His ego is not your concern, it’s something he has to deal with. The more important thing to focus on is not be in a place where you have to ask money from guys, right?…