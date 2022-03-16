I Swear I Was There & Now I’ve Got The Ltd Boxset To Prove it

I Swear I Was There & Now I’ve Got The Ltd Boxset To Prove it

Notes. Surfaced . Hand-numbered box set of 50 copies containing; multi-coloured vinyl album “I Swear I Was There”; 7″ pink vinyl “I Swear I Stayed For The Encore E.P”; the complete show CD; copy of gig flyer; copy of gig ticketes in a full yellow/black picture boxset with insert.

Side One: Sex Pistols Demo 1977 / Sid Vicious Live 1978 Side Two: Sex Pistols Live Wales 1977 / PiL Live Manchester 1979

4 LP Tour Box (Trade Mark Of Quality) Live, Leeds Polytechnic, 6th bo Disco, Helsingborg, Sweden, 16th July 1977 Live, Mr George’s, Coventry 17th December 1977 Live, Randy’s Rodeo, San Antonio, 8th January 1978

Notes. Surfaced . 4 LP Box Set which includes coloured vinyl pressings of the LPs Anarchy In Leeds 76 (white), Scandinavian Tour 77 (blue), Never Mind The Bands (yellow), and Randy’s Rodeo 78 (red)es in colour picture box set with insert. Hand numbered total of 108 .

Notes. 7″. Surfaced . The tracks comprise the encore from the gig featured on the LP I Swear I Was There. Available in pink and yellow vinyl. EP’s limited to 300 each.

Side One. Anarchy In The UK / I Wanna Be Me / Seventeen / New York / No Lip Side Two. Stepping Stone / Satellite / Submission / Liar / No Feelings Side Three. Substitute / Pretty Vacant / Problems / No Fun Side Four. Dave Goodman Demos: Just Me / Suburban Kid / Submission (Psychedelic Remix) / Looking For A Kiss / Who Was It?

Side One. Anarchy In The UK / I Wanna Be Me / Seventeen / Satellite Side Two. Substitute / Liar / No Feelings / No Fun / Pretty Vacant

Notes. Issued in 3 different coloured sleeves. Black & white labels. Also pressed as ‘Spunk 2’ and ‘Son Of Spunk’. Some copies of No Future UK? (GD 002) carry Spunk BLA-169 labels on both sides, however the contents comprise of the 15 track LP as listed above.

Side One. Anarchy In The UK / I Wanna Be Me / Seventeen / New York Side Two. EMI / No Feelings / Pretty Vacant / Problems / God Save The Queen

Anarchy In The Sweden (added to guide ) Live, Student Karen, Stockholm, 28th July 1977. Side One. Anarchy In The UK Side Two. Pretty Vacant

Notes. Surfaced e fake TMOQ label as ‘Scandinavian Tour 77’ & ‘Randys Rodeo 1978’ LPs. Blue insert. The source is the usual trader tape like most of the recent vinyl bootlegs. The title misspells the tour, Never Mind The Bans. Jan ’08: Ltd edition pressing of 30 red vinyl.

Notes. 7″ picture disc. Surfaced . Greek bootleg. Ltd to 30 copies. This record is a nonsence. None of it is from 1977. Here We Go Again features Paul Cook & Steve Jones only – recorded 1978. Difficult knowing where to place this in the bootleg chronology – so put it at the end of 77 / start of 78.

Side One. Anarchy In The UK / God Save The Queen / I Wanna Be Me / Seventeen / New York / Bodies Side Two. Submission / Holidays In The Sun / EMI / No Feelings / Problems / Pretty Vacant

Side One. God Save The Queen / I Wanna Be Me / Seventeen / New York / EMI / Bodies Side Two. No Feelings / Problems / Pretty Vacant / Anarchy In The UK / No Fun

Releases bear the name “Blank Tapes” or “Pistols Blank Tapes” (those with small sticker on top right – see picture). Some copies with Gun Control insert (either black on white, or black on blue paper).

Revolution In The Classroom is not by the Sex Pistols, but by the Ex-Pistols (a ‘bogus’ band set up by producer Dave Goodman)

Notes. 7”. Released 1978. Some with picture sleeve, most without. Three different colour labels: red, blue, and green. American bootleg.

Notes. 10″. Surfaced . Swedish pressing. Ltd to 12 worldwide; 6 clear vinyl & 6 black. Wraparound one-sided sleeve. On rear wraparound the date is misprinted as (unless you are American!) Click here for special feature on this very nice looking release.

Notes. Surfaced . Available in black, clear, white, yellow and pink vinyl. Coloured vinyls limited to 100 each. Records come with a membership card, Glen Matlock bubble gum card & promo photo.

Notes. Box set contains 2 LPs titled Winterland and Randy's Rodeo. It has has a fold-around cover (like the one on "Sex Pistols File", the 4 LP set) that folds around the black box. The inner sleeves are stamped 215 and 217.