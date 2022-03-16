I include my marketing time in my hourly rate calculations

I know that I spend X number of hours per week marketing (and it’s not as many as you seem to think it will be), so I know I need to build that amount into my project fees. As such, I make enough on each project that I average between $75-100 an hour. As I build experience, I intend to push that number even higher.

I challenge you to show us that your writers are making anywhere near that hourly rate. And if they’re not…maybe they should consider whether the time and effort it takes to network and communicate with editors is well spent, after all.

Carol, in an email to you, I explained that I am not different from any other writer on GLV

Since I am being discussed in this forum, may I please have an opportunity to defend myself? My original post was not a freelance writer. I responded to Danyelle’s comment based on my experience with Guardian Liberty Voice. I am not a “staffer” as you seem to keep insisting. I write every single day for GLV and am a writer the same as all of the other writers on staff. I am also an editor, and my title is “Senior Managing Editor,” but that does not negate my status as a writer; I still get paid the exact same way as everyone else. You removed my first comment and are AGAIN calling me “deceptive” when my first comment was in no way e, Rebecca Savastio, on the comment just as I am putting my real name on this comment. There is zero difference between me and everyone who works for GLV in terms of how we get paid. No one on this forum from GLV is using a “fake name.” I am not sure why you keep insisting that we are. You are more than welcome to check the link I sent you in a prior email to verify we are who we say we are. I do not understand why you are persisting in your personal attacks again me and Guardian Liberty Voice just because you don’t like our payment model. It’s fine for you to attack me, call me not even allowed to leave a comment on here. Is that fair? My first comment was refuting Danyelle’s comment because Danyelle’s comment contained information about our paper that is not true. We are not a content mill. We are transparent with the pay. We give all of the writers free hookup sites near me Dallas access to Tribal Fusion, our ad provider, so that the writers can see exactly what we are making at all times. I told you in an email I make around $3,000 per month, and yet you keep saying “no one” will tell you what they make. I am not “on staff” in any different way than any of the other writers. I don’t understand how I failed to make that clear. I am really disappointed that now you have called me deceptive on a public forum. It’s totally 100% unfair.

I felt your comment was deceptive. So I spiked it. I get to do that. On your blog, you get to do that as well.

You accused me of using a fake name and now you’re saying someone else was using a fake name

In fact, I never said anything about your comment here on the blog. Alex from Guardian is the one who announced that you had left a deceptive comment, not me. Then, I responded to that. No one would have ever known otherwise. I informed you about it privately to invite you to repost with full disclosure.