I found Craigslist, Tinder, and POF in my husband’s history and he says it’s not his?

How can I find out if it’s him? He deleted his history on Google, but I found it before on his iPhone. I need to find out the truth, the evidence will speak for itself. I have tried: Looked up Google history and found visited pages Tinder, POF, and Craigslist. I think it was caused by: He’s a cheater and hasn’t stopped so I please need help!

In your situation, the only way to see what sites your boyfriend is browsing is by using a network analyzer (packet sniffing) on your home internet. If you live together, setting it up undetected could require a little creativity on your part. Once up and running, a quality packet sniffer can give you detailed information about the devices connected to your network. You’d be able to see what sites are being visited from any device using your home internet.

I suspect my partner is cheating for a while now, but she denies it?

I have picked up a few messages on her Facebook referring to “I have read your profile and am looking for my soul mate” also ” a message referring to actually having found her good & desirable”. All the messages have been sent from a mobile number, and it states in gray at the bottom of the message, that “you cannot respond to the sender”. There is no communication from her side?. There are other strange behaviors which could be relevant, yet which she frankly denies any cheating. The trusts dwindling and if the relationship is over due to the trust issue. fine, but I just want to know for certain? I am based in Cape Town, South Africa and cannot register for the various “tools” on offer to validate or dismiss my concerns? I have tried: checking basic SMS’s, photos & videos(of which there were some strange receipts that did not besthookupwebsites.org/local-hookup/bendigo make sense, and these were all received at strange hours). I think it was caused by: I think that she is playing me on the back of her being known as a very decent and caring person, yet she has been divorced twice and I have seen a ‘gold digging’ tendency in her character

It sounds like you do not trust her and have issues with her character so why move the relationship forward? Also, women get blasted by men all the time on social media regarding messages like that. If she is not replying that is good, and since you can’t reply to them, it means that she blocked the people from further contact. Give her some time to prove to you that she can be trusted and then make a final determination about whether to continue in the relationship.

Can you help me expose this guy to his real girlfriend?

This will not end the way you want it to. If he is cheating on her with you, then end the relationship. If this is someone you know, then find that profile and tell her but realize that now puts you in the middle of their battle.

How to find out the details of my husbands two phones, any online sites, and his location. I suspect him cheating?

He is a long haul truck driver that has an employer phone given to him along with his personal phone. I am not computer smart and have tried to open files with no success. I do have access to his personal Android phone, that has been wiped clean as far as I know. I have also tried to go on sites and pay with a purchased credit card, but no sites will take the card I purchased b/c it’s not a debit card like I thought, would you suggest a card?