I am not opposed to a long-distance relationship but several members who responded to me had a problem with that

It clearly did not take me long to realize there were no options (all of whom are also on the free dating sites), so within MINUTES of my account activation, I tried to cancel and thus began the runaround

After wasting 30 min filing their application, it only give you the option to pay either 6,12, 24 month. I would pay monthly and see if I like it or not but that’s not the option. I deleted right away. Not worth it at all.

One third of the members don’t have any photos and the “majority” of them are from out of state. Then their “matching” could not be more off!! I am world traveler, educated, classy lady and they are “matching” me based on their “tests” with farmers, construction workers, a couple of truck drivers and a chauffeur. Not that there is anything wrong or bad about those jobs however not a good match for me. So the high fee I paid was a complete waste of time and money! Tried to get out of it but they would not allow it. Very disappointing, they do not provide the kind of service they advertise, it is all PR.

The site is too expensive and there is such a small pool of people that engage. Within that small group of people that choose to engage (pay the overpriced membership fee), most of them are not serious and are just kind of playing an expensive game. Also, eHarmony does not cater to people in their mid to upper 30s or low 40s. eHarmony permits individuals to lie about their age as well. Stay away from this provider.

The site only provided me with 7 dating options to choose from, and I found none of the men appealing

The first warning was that on signing up, there was an automatic renewal at the end of the subscription period. Who would renew something that they had never tried? I cancelled the automatic renewal. After the emails of matches dwindled in the second half of the subscription period, I was glad that I had not renewed. However immediately after expiry and for a month I was inundated with emails about matches. This could not have been a coincidence. There were repeated emails requesting me to pay more money to renew to be able to make contact with the matches. This is less of a service and more of a predation on lonely hearts.

I joined eHarmony and used their 6 month service..what a waste of total money. Not enough matches. Paid hundreds of dollars for only one chat and ended up with nothing. I don’t mind the time consuming questions that I have to answer, but not having enough matches and little replies makes things even worse. the truth free sites are just as good. the bottom line they took my money and they don’t care if I find someone or not. it’s all business!!

Like everyone else signing up for a dating site, I was hoping to have a result that was joyous and love-filled. I read the cancellation policy and saw that I could cancel within the first 3 days if it was not for me. Turns out – they meant if I was American and I do have this in writing. My preferences are not outlandish as I am open to Any Ethnicity, any height above 159cm and within the same city. I am now being forced to pay a total sum of just under $300 for a service that is not giving me anything in return.