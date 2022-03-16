I am a teacher of primary school in Roma, Italia, and I really like creative

I am a huge fan of the Media Lab projects having used Processing and Arduino extensively for quite a while now. I am really excited about the LCL2 because I wasn’t part of LCL last year and don’t know what to expect.

I work closely with the LMS (Moodle) and with other educational technologies used in teaching (Dropbox, Vimeo, Blogs, etc

My name is Agnese. teaching.Now I’m here to learn how creative learning is, because it’s the other side of my job and this team can help me for sure!After school, I’m (very) involved in CoderDojoRoma, the coding labs for children all around the world.

Hi,I’m Sibilla from Italy, I live in Omegna near Orta.I worked by a software house as IT expert, but now I’m teaching robotics and informatics as external expert in kindergartens and primary schools.I’m very curious about this course.

I am the founder and director of Perduco, a center for self-directed learning, entrepreneurship, and global awareness, for youth, ages 9 -18

Greetings! We will be participating in LCL2 as a whole group; I am looking forward to the experience. For more information about Perduco, visit: perducoeducation, or contact me directly at:

Hey Everyone,I’m Sondra Mantle in Nova Scotia, Canada. I work at Dalhousie University’s Faculty of Agriculture as an Instructional Media Designer. ), and play a big part in course development from a learning strategy, technology, and design point of view. All of our user resources are designed and written by me, and that ties in with my true passion, DESIGN. I’ve been working towards a career change, I’m building my portfolio and beginning my search for a new job. I have no concrete expectations with LCL, I’m pretty excited to see how things unfold, making new connections, and fueling my creativity!

I’ve just learned recently about EdCamp from Philipp, and we’re looking forward to connections between EdCamp and the Learning Creative Learning community.

I’m a former classroom teacher, EdCamp Organizer and currently Tech Coordinator of an Independent School in Atlanta. I look forward to letting the ideas soar in this group.

Hello people from MIT and fellow participants,I am a teacher by passion and profession teaching in India for the past 5 years, with focus on English and Literature, but also a mix of other things to adolescents. I have been blessed to be in association with people who enjoy teaching, and are attentive to learning how to teach and teaching adults and children how they learn.I also run a slum initiative in Ahmedabad, India, which has been teaching a small group of urban slum children for the past 4 years.Knowing a few people from MIT media lab, a few MIT alumni as friends and a boyfriend who is a ’13 pass out from MIT has allowed me a very intimate insight on the ‘hack’ mentality of MITians. And I absolutely adore the intuitive, self immersing dating.com ne demek, mistake friendly, no-nonsense approach MIT has towards learning.

Here is hoping this online ‘experiment’ gains fruition, and that this course benefits the likes of me, people hungry to learn, but can’t afford coming to MIT.

I’m Curtis From Raleigh, NC. I’m interested in figuring out better ways for me to learn and in turn helping my sons to learn and improving my job skills. Looking forward to sharing the experience with you all.

I wish this course introduces me to the tangible as well as intangible tools to interpret activities involving children and computing.

I am a computer scientist and programmer working in Information Retrieval (IR). Of the many sub topics in IR, say, speech, video and text, I focus on text retrieval. The idea of helping children build computational structures in their minds attracts me, so in my spare time I try to work with children, observing them play with computers, and learn. In India, I used to help out a group of friends run a home-school for girls, and a children’s club on Sunday evenings. Now that work has brought me to the US, I try to find time to volunteer in the DC area. Some months back I helped out at the Mini Maker Faire organised by the Kid Museum at Silver Spring in Maryland. Next week I’ll be working with the Kid Museum again, at their WSSC H20 Water Event and Rockville Science Day.