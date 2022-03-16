I am a part-time student. Am I eligible for OSAP?

Registered in 20 to 59 per cent of a full course load (3 to 8 credits per term); or

Registered in 20 to 39 per cent of a full course load (3 to 5 credits per term) if you are a student with a permanent disability.

Based on the OSAP requirements, you may be a part-time student for one term, and a full-time student for the other term. If this is the case, submit a part-time application only for the term showing that you are part-time. Use the calculator below to determine if you are considered part-time.

Note: Credits for full-year (Term Y) courses are split evenly in the fall and winter terms. Example: for a Term Y course worth six credits, three credits are assigned to the fall term and three credits are assigned to the winter term. Use this calculator to determine your course load for the fall/winter session:

It is important to enter your correct course load on your OSAP application as your tuition, compulsory and book costs in the OSAP assessment are calculated based on the course load. Incorrect course load information will delay your funds.

Registered in an OSAP-approved degree program (most degree programs at York are eligible).

If you have previous OSAP loans, they must be in good standing (i.e., you have not defaulted on a student loan and/or you are not restricted from participating in financial aid programs).

You maintained satisfactory academic progress while receiving prior government financial aid.

Once you apply online, you will be required to provide declaration and signature forms, along with supporting documentation based on your circumstances.

We strongly encourage students to apply online. Paper applications required more processing time. Print and complete the paper application only if you are unable to use the online application.

Log into your OSAP account. Upload your declaration and signature forms, along with any other supporting documentation to the Required Documents (print/upload) page of your OSAP application.

OSAP application deadlines must be met in order for your OSAP funds to be processed in time. The Student Financial Services office at York must receive your completed application and all required documents by the dates indicated on the Government of Ontario’s OSAP website.

Indicated below are the maximum amounts of assistance a student may receive for each academic year, based on the Ministry’s calculated need.

You may be eligible for the federal Part-time Canada Student Loan and Canada Student Grants Program

*The maximum outstanding principal for all Part-time Canada Student Loans cannot exceed $10,000 at any time (this figure does not include accruing interest).

Log into your OSAP account and go to your OSAP application. Print and complete the form below and use the Print or upload documents option to upload your completed form and any supporting documentation directly to the Updates to your application section in your Optional uploads page.

Once you have applied online, you can return to your OSAP application on the OSAP website to do the following:

Regularly check the status of your application.

Check for any outstanding necessary documentation or instructions on what needs to be done next.

Update your mailing address to make sure you receive all correspondence promptly.

Check on the amount of loans and/or grants that have been issued for your current year (and for past years if you are a returning student).

To be eligible for the Part-time Canada Student Loans and Canada Student Grant Program, you must meet the criteria below, as well as certain residency and income requirements as specified on the Government of Ontario's OSAP website:

Check to see if your part-time loan certificate is ready for pick-up in Registrarial Services by logging into the Financial Document Tracker.