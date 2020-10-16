Hurricane Ivan 2004 Ivan developed from a big wave that is tropical crossed the west coast of Africa on August 31, and spawned a tropical despair 2 days later on.

Charley then arrived intoxicated by an unseasonably strong mid-tropospheric trough that had fallen through the east-central united states of america into the eastern gulf coast of florida. The hurricane switched north-northeastward and accelerated toward the southwest coastline of Florida as it started initially to intensify quickly; dropsonde measurements suggest that Charley’s main stress dropped from 964 mb to 941 mb in 4.5 hours. The maximum winds had increased to near 125 m.p.h., and three hours later had increased to 145 m.p.h. – category 4 strength by 10 am. Charley made landfall with maximum winds near 150 m.p.h. on the southwest coastline of Florida simply north of Captiva Island around 3:45 pm. An hour or so later on, Charley’s attention passed over Punta Gorda. The hurricane then crossed main Florida, moving near Kissimmee and Orlando. Charley had been nevertheless of hurricane strength around midnight when its center cleared the northeast coastline of Florida near Daytona Beach. After stepping into the Atlantic, Charley arrived ashore once more near Cape Romain, sc near midday regarding the 14th being a category 1 hurricane. The guts then relocated just overseas before you make a landfall that is final North Myrtle Beach.

Charley quickly weakened to a tropical storm over southeastern new york and became extratropical in the fifteenth since it relocated right back over water near Virginia Beach.

Although ferocious, Charley ended up being a rather hurricane that is small its Florida landfall, along with its maximum winds and storm rise situated no more than 6-7 kilometers through the center. This assisted reduce the degree and amplitude for the storm surge, which most most likely did perhaps perhaps not surpass 7 foot. Nonetheless, the hurricane’s violent winds devastated Punta Gorda and Port that is neighboring Charlotte. Rainfall amounts were generally speaking modest, not as much as 8 ins. Charley additionally produced 16 tornadoes in Florida, vermont and Virginia. The full total U. S. damage is predicted become near $15 billion, making Charley the 2nd costliest hurricane in U.S. history. Casualties had been remarkably low, because of the energy associated with the hurricane plus the destruction that lead. Charley ended up being straight accountable for ten fatalities in the usa. There have been additionally four fatalities in Cuba plus one in Jamaica.

Hurricane Frances 2004 Frances developed from a tropical revolution, becoming a tropical despair on August 25 a few hundred miles west-southwest associated with the southern Cape Verde isles, a tropical storm later on that day, and a hurricane the following day.

Frances relocated generally speaking west-northwestward for the following days that are several passing north of this Leeward isles in the 31st and simply north of this Turks and Caicos isles in the second . With this time, Frances’ top winds reached 145 m.p.h. (category 4) on two occasions as the hurricane underwent a few concentric eyewall rounds. Westerly wind shear then caused Frances to weaken up to a category 2 hurricane by the time it passed within the northwestern Bahamas in the 4th . Frances made landfall near Stuart, Florida soon after midnight in the fifth with 105 m.p.h. (category 2) optimum winds. Frances slowly weakened because it relocated gradually over the Florida Peninsula, and became a tropical storm prior to growing in to the northeastern Gulf of Mexico in early stages 6 september. Frances produced landfall that is final the Florida Big Bend region that afternoon as a tropical storm. Frances weakened throughout the southeastern united states of america and became extratropical over western Virginia regarding the 9th .

Frances produced a storm rise of almost 6 legs at its Florida coast that is east, and caused extensive hefty rains and linked freshwater flooding over most of the eastern united states of america, having an optimum reported rain of 18.07 ins at Linville Falls, North Carolina. Frances has also been connected with an outbreak of over 100 tornadoes through the entire southeastern and mid-Atlantic states. Eight fatalities lead through the forces for the storm – seven in america plus one within the Bahamas. U.S. harm is predicted become near $8.9 billion, over 90percent of which took place in Florida.

Hurricane Ivan 2004 Ivan developed from a large tropical wave that crossed the west coast of Africa on August 31, and spawned a tropical depression 2 days later. The depression reached storm strength on September 3rd (one of only a dozen on record to do so south of 10EN) and continued to strengthen. By the 5th, Ivan had become a hurricane about 1150 miles east of the southern Windward Islands. Eighteen hours later Ivan became the southernmost storm to reach major hurricane status, at 10.2EN. Ivan was a category 3 hurricane when the center passed about 7 miles south of Grenada, a path that took the northern eyewall directly over the island. Over the Caribbean, Ivan became a category 5 hurricane, with winds of 160 m.p.h., on the 9th when it was south of the Dominican Republic, and on two occasions the minimum pressure fell to 910 mb. The center of Ivan passed within about 20 miles of Jamaica on the 11th and a similar distance from Grand Cayman on the 12th, with Grand Cayman probably experiencing sustained winds of category 4 strength. Ivan then turned to the northwest and passed through the Yucatan channel on the 14th, bringing hurricane conditions to extreme western Cuba. Ivan moved across the east-central Gulf of Mexico, making landfall as a major hurricane with sustained winds of near 120 m.p.h. on the 16th just west of Gulf Shores, Alabama.