However, it is impossible to create a healthy dating atmosphere if the users are indifferent to issues

Now, let’s take a look at the search opportunities. This option is very standard, so you’ll get it in two shakes. Here, you may set filters to see only those users who satisfy your requirements.

For example, you may indicate specific age, location, orientation, and even hair color, or body type – everything to get a perfect match.

User Account

Many benaughty reviews say that users’ accounts are too plain and they do not give a good view of a person. So, I decided to check that by myself. Indeed, the impression that I had from viewing a person’s profile info was like I learned absolutely nothing about a user.

In the majority of cases, people only provide their name, age, location, orientation, and sometimes hair color or body type. I didn’t find any personal stories or who a particular person wants to find on this site.

Talking about location, I was pleasantly surprised that on Benaughty, you can indeed find people from different countries. Whatever country I selected, the search always showed me users’ profiles, and this list was not limited only by a few ones.

Unfortunately, Benaughty offers only one method of communication – a chat. There, you may share your photos, send smiles, add videos, and of course, chat. The biggest advantage of this chat comparing to those which you can find on other dating sites is that you do not pay for every message you send or the time you spend on a chat.

Moreover, every new user may start five chats for free. So, is benaughty real? If they were not, they wouldn’t give such a chance to talk on chat for free.

Credits and Payment Methods

Now, let’s check the prices. The bad news is that benaughty free trial doesn’t exist. However, you may purchase a 3-day trial for only $2.97 which means almost the same as free.

There are also other packages for 1, 3, and 6 months. The bigger the package you select, the more money you’ll save.

Benaughty offers a few methods of payment such as Visa, MasterCard, and American Express, and guarantees that all payment procedures are secure.

Is Benaughty Safe?

Is benaughty legit and safe to use? The company assures that it does its best to prevent inappropriate behavior on the site.

That’s why if you have noticed suspicious behavior of a certain wamba online user, you may use a report option and inform the site administration about violations. BeNaughty promises to investigate each of such reports carefully and take the necessary measures.

Besides, it is highly recommended not to share any private information with strangers. You should know a person better before sharing some personal things with him or her. So, following this principle allows you to avoid the attention of scammers.

Concluding Thoughts

Drawing the bottom line, I would like to say that Benaughty has some significant advantages over other sites where people search for someone to build relationships.

Sure, you have to pay to talk to others (though women can do it for free), but at least you have 5 free chats to check whether this site works as it is promised. You may use the search option to see what kind of people you can meet on this site before buying any credits.

So, there is no need to spend money until you make sure that Benaughty can give you exactly what you need, and that's great!