How to Tell If a Girl Likes You Over Text: 24 Signs of Interest (With Examples)

Many guys ask me, “how to tell if a girl likes you over text when everything she says is subtle?”

Sometimes it’s clear as the sun that this girl is head over heels for you, and sometimes she’s just excited or in the mood.

It takes some experience to tell if a girl likes you for real, or is just being friendly. Especially when it’s hard to express your true emotions through text – at least compared to phone or facetime. There are a hundred explanations for a “lol” or “gotcha.” It’s hard to tell if she’s smiling, anxious, or just asking you to try harder..

So, the question shouldn’t be how to know if she likes you through text, but rather, can you tell if she does?

Can You Tell if a Girl Likes You Over Text?

It’s complicated, but the simple answer is yes… You can easily know if a girl likes you or if she’s flirting with you over text. Girls often rely on subtlety to tell the guy they have a crush on, “Hey, I like you. Have some guts and ask me out.”

The problem, however, is that a man’s emotional quotient (EQ) is less than that of a woman. They’re more socially aware and use a hefty load of verbal cues to communicate, which to us are just..

She will be throwing signs of interest -or disinterest- at you, and all you’ll be thinking about is, “dude, this girl is weird.”

But she isn’t. That’s just her language, and you have to pick up on it to get better with her.

I’ve been there, and I had to learn it with trial, error, and tons of experiences just so I can tell from the signs if the girl is interested over text or just being nice.

And to help you out, I made you this list of 24 signs of interest and almost a dozen screenshots so that by the time you finish reading you already know if the girl is interested for real, or she was just being super friendly.

Signs That a Girl Likes You Over Text To Look Out For

Just a quick note.. I didn’t arrange the signs according to importance because I don’t believe there’s just one sign that a girl likes you over text. They often come in a bundle

So what you’ll be looking for is at least 3-5 good signs of interest. If you find them, then bravo, you’re doing it right and you just need to ask her out or you can tell her you like her over text.

If you don’t, however, then you need to either let her go or learn how to spice things up over text. We have other guides that can teach you this

1. Double and Triple Texting

Can you see how invested she was in the conversation. That’s a sign of excitement and it can be temporarily. However, if it becomes a pattern and the girl double or triple texts you all the time then that’s a very good sign she likes you over text.

2. She complies

I once teased a girl about how her shoes didn’t match with her toe nails’ color. The next day she sent me a photo of her newly polished feet. This was a good way of getting my crush to notice me more.