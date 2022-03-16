How to Judge Whether Two People Suitable For Each Other or Not

To be loved is not to spoil, but to make her feel when she is not happy, there is still a rely on, no matter what she does wrong, she knows you love her

Guideline # 3: make her feel loved. For example, the girl can not sleep at night, want to chat with someone, a word to find you, accompany you until dawn. You go to sleep, I go to sleep, that’s how it feels.

Guide law 4: love yourself more than her. Girls do not like the boys will not dress, every month to buy yourself own new clothes, change a few different styles, let her feel different you, natural will put the heart on you. Only who takes care of himself can take care of others.

When it comes to the love view of young people, most of them want to consider whether they can get along well with each other, which determines their future life together.

1munication and exchange The most basic way to see whether the three views match is to see whether the way you talk, chat and communicate with each other are compatible. A person’s life is very long. If two people cannot talk together, let alone live in the future. But the premise of the conversation is reflected in your lifestyle, hobbies, knowledge, thinking horizon and other aspects. We can judge whether we are suitable for each other through the communication with a person. This is the world outlook.

2. Growth experience The so-called growth experience is that you get to know each other deeply through communication. You will find out who he met and what he did in his growth path. You can know his temper, character and character from childhood to adulthood. Whether you understand, respect and tolerate him also reflects whether your three views are compatible.

3. Network with friends Two people together is essential to each other into the circle of friends, friends can best reflect a person’s habits, habits, conduct and so on. If two people’s circles are incompatible and have no overlap, it also shows that you have different pursuits in life. This is also the most effective way to judge the compatibility of his three views.

4. Consumption concept In fact, the consumption concept is an indirect reflection of people’s values. For the same thing, you think it is valuable to spend money on, but he sneers at it and even throws a look at you because of it. That means your values are different. The same amount of money is also related to your quality of life, concept of life and so on.

5. Plan for the future I think a person’s three views are correct, that he will certainly have a plan for his future. There will be a clear plan for work, life, family, etc., instead of just muddling through day by day. Two people in the future to live together, the purpose and direction must be the same. If you can’t agree, then your outlook on life is not appropriate.

6. Life attitude Finally, there is the attitude towards life. Whether he always respects, positive and optimistic towards his family, friends and others, one’s attitude towards life can reflect whether one’s heart and spirit are healthy or not, and whether one can make progress together with you and stay with you all the time.

Men with these three traits are more popular in relationships

In Chinese girl’s heart has been compared in the end is the mature humor of the man is more suitable for trust, or the kind of practical competent man is more suitable. Both are good in comparison, but in the end most Chinese girls don’t necessarily choose between the two.