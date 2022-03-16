How to get in touch with a Game expert by using the newer EA Help webpage.

January 2014 – last edited will 2017 by DICE_Straatford

Based on the information you give us concerning your concern or matter, we’ll advise the assistance channel that can enable you to get the most effective assist as fast as possible.

Not totally all networks are available for every issue and venue. Make use of the nation pull-down inside the selection pub on top of services.ea.com to choose the nation and/or language you prefer. This makes yes you’re obtaining best support choices for your.

Here are the methods for you to communicate with us:

See assistance from various other players

Explore solutions HQ for support from your pro area, twenty-four hours a day. Find your problem, begin another thread to ask a question, or come across systems from other members exactly like yourself.

Get services on social media marketing

@ all of us if you would like united states! Follow united states on Twitter for useful information and techniques. Ask @EAHelp any gameplay concerns you’ve had gotten in 140 figures or much less.

Like you on Twitter! Article on our very own web page or give us a message if you’d like all of our help.

Bring help from an expert

One of the analysts will-call you to assistance with their issue. Forget about hold era and additional telephone charges*: we will provide you with an estimated hold off opportunity for your call-back to bring your games or seize a snack until we’re in contact.

Talk to a experts getting services. We will provide you with approximately hold time until we’re able to chat and may assist you.

Deliver their concern to united states via email. E-mails work most effectively for non-critical problems that you may not want a remedy straight away. This way you can keep gaming while we’re creating upwards an answer.

Some locations have actually a primary switch numbers available*. If you’re in another of those places, you’ll have the phone number that can be used to call us once you’re on the How would you like to call us? web page.

*Depending in your location or circle policies, telephone costs may implement. You may well be charged when phoning from a mobile cellphone. This quantity might not be accessible from some cellular community providers. For additional information, speak to your circle company.

WHAT OUGHT I HAVE EAGER?

If you wish to contact us, we might need some info from you.

For many inquiries

Discover your bank account ideas, especially the email address and username. Without having those for some reason, we may request different ways to confirm who you really are.

For billing issues and buy issues

For some points, we might require your proof of order. Have your evidence of purchase helpful and ready to get therefore we could possibly get their concern arranged earlier.

For advanced technical problem and questions

We would require some report from your computer system to essentially see what’s happening. If you should be feeling technology smart and want to make them just before keep in touch with all of us, some tips about what we possibly may request according to their problem:

Games difficulties or source loading problem

Run the foundation Error Reporter so that your expert can test they while you’re speaking with them. The foundation mistake Reporter checks out your concern as well as your pc’s symptomatic info. It makes a study for us to read so we can see what we can create to correct they.

Run the UOTrace means to test their connection to the computers. This program produces a study that will show your EA Advisor where the connection concern is taking place. Connection issues make a difference to online game performance. Don’t worry about interpreting the report. We’ll do this for your family.

Crashing and lag

Gather the MSInfo report. This gives you details about your computer, such as exactly what requirements it has got of course they meets gaming criteria.

Grab your DxDiag. This lets us learn what’s crashing and why it’s crashing, what’s reducing your pc, and exactly what maybe causing graphical dilemmas.