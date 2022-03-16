How to earn and burn Chase Ultimate Rewards points

When you have either the Chase Sapphire Preferred, Chase Sapphire Reserve, or Ink Business Preferred, you can transfer the Chase Ultimate Rewards points you earn (with any card) to valuable Chase travel partners.

I made loads of searches and mock reservations to find a median range and value for some of the top Chase transfer partners. The ranges below are typical values for your points. It’s possible to get even more value if you’re redeeming for top properties or when hotels jack up their cash rates..

Hotel partners

Hyatt – 1.5 cents average

IHG – 0.5 cents average

Marriott – 0.8 cents average

Note: Transferring your Chase points to Marriott and IHG is almost always a bad deal. You’re likely better off using your points to book hotels through the Chase Ultimate Rewards Travel Portal.

Airline partners

British Airways – 1.4 cents average

Southwest – 1.5 cents average

United Airlines – 1.3 cents average

Depending on your situation, you may value the points differently. Each Chase transfer partner has attributes that might be more important to you than monetary value. For example, Southwest and Hyatt have no blackout dates; other programs do. And United Airlines often charges very low fees; British Airways often charges lots.

Transfer to Hyatt

The Andaz Peninsula Papagayo in Costa Rica is on my must-visit list and it’s a great value for the points. Depending on your travel dates, this hotel can cost $1,000+ per night with taxes and fees.

Using cash to stay here is out of the question. But Hyatt only charges 20,000 Hyatt points per night and you don’t have to pay taxes and fees on award stays. So by transferring my Chase Ultimate Rewards points to Hyatt, I’d get a value of 5 cents per point by staying here (

Fancy business-class flight with United Airlines miles

I flew Turkish Airlines business class on the way back to the U.S. from South Africa by transferring 70,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points to United Airlines. A similar itinerary costs $3,265, so I received a value of

4.7 cents per point ($3,265 cash price of the ticket / 70,000 points). That’s 3.7 cents per point more value than I’d have received if I redeemed my points for cash back.

Tons of legroom, seats that convert into beds and satisfactory airline food – business class makes you look forward to the flight. (Photo by Joseph Hostetler/Million Mile Secrets)

Earn Chase Ultimate Rewards points

Earn the sign-up bonuses from the best Chase credit cards, like the Chase Sapphire Preferred and Ink Business Preferred

Swipe your card for purchases that fall under your card’s generous bonus categories

Use the Chase Ultimate Rewards shopping portal

Refer a friend to your Chase Ultimate Rewards points earning card

Chase issues lots of cards that earn Ultimate Rewards points – just be aware of the Chase 5/24 rule. And note that you can only have one Chase Sapphire card at once (read our post on how many Chase credit cards you can get for more details).

Burn Chase Ultimate Rewards points

Estimating the value of Chase Ultimate Rewards travel partners goes far beyond just how many cents per point you’ll get. You may receive a value of 1.5 cents per point by transferring them to Southwest, but if Southwest doesn’t fly to your home airport, they aren’t worth nearly as much to you.

Similarly, you might consider collecting Hyatt points because you see examples of lots of other folks getting a value of more than 2 cents per point from them. But if you travel mainly to small towns or destinations off the beaten path, you might not encounter Hyatt hotels very often. So they’re practically worthless to you.