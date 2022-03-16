How to claim Genesis Casino India Sign Up Offer

Genesis Casino is one of best betting sites in India that can be played nearly anywhere. You can end up getting a total of ?30,000 in matching funds but have to do so in several steps. You’ll also need to use a Genesis Casino bonus code. You can also get 20 bonus spins to be played on the Starburst slot machine. There is no sportsbook or poker betting. But if what you are looking for is slots, Genesis Casino sign up offers will have exactly what you are looking for, and you won’t need an online casino guide for beginners in India to figure it out. It’s the best online casino in India because the multiple steps involved in claiming your welcome offer will keep you coming back for more.

The Genesis Casino Deposit Offer has one of the best casino offers in India, and it breaks down the Genesis Casino sign up offers like this. In the first step, you can get a 100% of match of your bonus up to ?10,000, as well as 20 bonus spins on Starburst. On your second deposit, you get 50% matching funds up to ?10,000. On your third deposit, you get 25% of your matching bonus up to ?5000. Then on your fourth deposit, you can get 25% matching funds up to ?5000.

You will have to visit the Cashier and select the Bonus from the dropdown menu, then make a deposit. For the first bonus (a matched deposit bonus of up to ?10,000, as well as 20 bonus spins), you do not need to use a Genesis Casino promo code. You will then get 50% matching funds up to ?10,000.

First, you have to claim your bonus offer very carefully or else you won’t get it

The third time you deposit money, you’ll need to enter the code WGEN3. You will then get 25% matching funds up to ?5000. Finally, for your fourth deposit, you’ll need to enter the Genesis Casino bonus code WGEN4 to receive another 25% in matching funds up to ?5000. That means that the Genesis Casino sign up offers are giving you a total of up to ?30,000 to play with. The most important thing to understand is that you will have to play through your money 40 times. Also, the most you can win from bonus spins is ?8000 so keep that in mind. Once you’ve won ?5000 with the bonus spins you can pretty much stop playing Starburst. You’ll have to keep playing however with your bonus money until you’ve gone through it 40 times.

You want to make the most of your Genesis Casino sign up offers. That means you have to use them strategically. That way you get the most out of your offers and collect the most cash. This helps you play and have a good time while also gives you the chance to win the most money. Here are our top five tips for getting the most out of their bonus offers.

However, for your second deposit, you will need to enter a code – specifically, WGEN2

It’s quite simple. The most you can win off your bonus spins is ?5000. Therefore, you don’t want to keep playing once you’ve won that. Think about it. You can’t win more. But you could lose what you’ve won. Keep track of your balance while you are playing Starburst. As soon as you get to the point where you’ve won ?8000 you want to stop playing and withdraw your money.