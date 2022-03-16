How do you save money if you still want to go out?

I’m on the mats at least five days a week between my grappling and pro wrestling. I get my aggression out of my system. My coach is in the UFC so I know what it takes to be a fighter. I also get beat up by guys that I outweigh by 40lbs on the mats. I know not to get into any fights when I’m out. Fighting will take up a ton of money (legal issues) and time (you don’t want to spend the night in jail) that you can’t afford to lose in your 20s.

I don’t mean to discourage you. I’m all about going out and having a blast. This is just a topic that has been on my mind lately. I’m not telling you to stay in and feel sorry for datingreviewer.net/nl/muslima-overzicht yourself. I want you to have a more interesting life. I don’t want you to waste your time and money on expensive clubs. You can meet women through other sources. You can create memories without waiting in line for an hour to get in.

You’re obviously not going to stop going out. I’m also not going to stop having fun. I just want to help you so that you don’t become broke and lonely in your 30s when the party ends.

I’m fortunate that thanks to my training in grappling and pro wrestling adventures, I’ve met lots of people in the industry. Try to make connections so that you don’t have to spend money on cover if you do go out. Also try to find out where the best events are so that you’re not wasting your time in line at random clubs.

I love to celebrate. You don’t have to go out just because it’s the weekend. I go out when I deserve it. I hustle all week. I stay focused on my diet. I ensure that I can have a guilt-free Saturday night. When I have a deadline I focus on completing everything before I can treat myself. This is how I’ve been able to self-publish multiple books.

It’s nice to do bottle service every weekend. If you can’t afford it though, it’s only going to put you further into debt and delay the rest of your goals. You need to be realistic about your status and where you are so that you don’t waste money pretending to be someone you’re not. It’s okay to hustle and focus on your goals today so that you can have more fun in the future. I’ve put the work in and will continue doing so.

So what are you supposed to then if you want to meet someone?

“If a man insisted always on being serious, and never allowed himself a bit of fun and relaxation, he would go mad or become unstable without knowing it.” – Herodotus

Tinder is the obvious go-to dating app

Go online and setup coffee dates. Every single attractive female seems to be on some dating app (so I’ve been told).

No, it’s not just for one night stands. Young professionals are busy people. We’re all online. They say that 1/3 of all new relationships will have started online. I say that you have no excuse for not being able to setup at least one coffee date this weekend through a dating app on your phone. Find some cool pictures, think of a witty description, and swipe away. As I’ve already mentioned, you’re one swipe away from finding your soul mate and a click from a new business idea.

Those same females that you’re drooling over at the club are at the coffee shop earlier that day in their sweats. They’re also wandering the streets and possible attending a cooking class.