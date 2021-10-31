Honors are revealed on or before April 30th each and every year

NOTICE: By submitting a MCM/ICM contest entryway document, downline agree totally that: aˆ? their own distribution and all of legal rights to the book end up being the belongings of COMAP, Inc. aˆ? COMAP may use, edit, excerpt, and distribute this submission for promotional need or just about any other reason, such as putting it on the internet, dispersing outpersonals reviews it electronically, or publishing they within the UMAP Journal or elsewhere, without payment of any sort. aˆ? COMAP reserves the ability to use within materials concerning this competition, the labels on the associates, their particular advisor(s), as well as their associations, without additional alerts, permission, or payment. aˆ? All graphics, numbers, pictures, tables, and drawings-in a team???‚a„?s distribution were either produced by the team, or, if reproduced or extracted from another origin, the distribution alludes to a specific research for each and every at the venue in distribution. aˆ? All immediate quotations into the distribution is enclosed in estimate markings or otherwise defined as these types of, with a certain resource reported for each and every at the location in the entry.

Follow this link to obtain MCM/ICM certificates

Advisors should use the Expert Login connect one to two weeks following contest provides closed to verify COMAP gotten their team???‚a„?s digital solution. In most cases, COMAP could have solution standing of documents uploaded 24-48 several hours following competition window ends. Look for competition brings about late . Go to the contest internet site regularly and take COMAP on on Twitter or COMAPCHINAOFFICIAL on Weibo for changes. COMAP will post the competition success on the internet site the moment they might be readily available. It will require few weeks for all the judges to judge the possibilities and COMAP to process the outcome. Please don’t name or e-mail COMAP concerning competition outcomes.

Click on this link to install MCM/ICM certificates

Judging is finished in March in addition to effects should be published on or before . Degrees of prizes for winning submissions become profitable Participant, Honorable state, Meritorious, Finalist, or exceptional champ. Entry found to possess rule or treatment violations, or problem option issues are designated as Disqualified or Unsuccessful. Click the link to see information associated with competition designations. COMAP will prepare development releases for neighborhood and national dissemination, and specialist periodicals will declare outcomes. Every staff that effectively submits a remedy report shall be awarded a certification of participation. All worldwide teams will receive a digital (PDF) certification. United States teams should enable many weeks following the email address details are uploaded to your contest webpage to get your printing certificate. Select teams need all or parts of these answer papers posted in COMAP’s UMAP log.

The Overseas COMAP Scholarship honor shall be awarded towards the four(4) leading MCM/ICM groups from any of the participating countries; $9000 being divide one of the downline and $1000 into the school displayed. Following email address details are granted, each successfully participating team consultant and college student will get a certificate of involvement. You may possibly login towards contest webpage using the expert Login url to see and print your own professionals’s certificates. All worldwide groups will receive ONLY a digital (PDF) certificate. United States groups should let a few weeks following answers are submitted towards competition site to get their printing certificate.