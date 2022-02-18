Hlinka Gretzky Cup coming to Rogers Spot and Servus Arena in Red Deer, August 6 – 11, 2018

Front-of-the-line accessibility for 7- or 10-game admission bundles offered at RogersPlace

(Edmonton, Alta.) – Hockey Canada and Oilers enjoyment class (OEG), with service from the Czech Ice Hockey relationship and Slovak Ice Hockey Federation, established now the previous Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup is rebranded the Hlinka Gretzky glass in preparation for the introduction in Alberta this August.

“Bringing such a prestigious tournament to Canada is manufactured much more special as it’s for the memory space of Ivan Hlinka. Ivan and his awesome family have inked a huge job of putting times, effort and money into producing our recreation best, not just just in Slovakia as well as the Czech Republic, but global,” stated Wayne Gretzky. “We’re planning have everyone result from worldwide become section of this prestigious tournament in Edmonton and Red Deer. I’m honoured to express the name with a true trailblazer in hockey while continuing Ivan’s history of raising the sport.”

The Hlinka Gretzky mug will highlight 18 games over six era starred at both Rogers Place in Edmonton, like the gold-medal games on Aug. 11, and class B games at new Servus Arena in Red Deer.

“This is a vital occasion for people as they move through Canada’s Program of quality, and we tend to be grateful into Czech Ice Hockey connection and Slovak Ice Hockey Federation due to their collaboration in taking this best-on-best, high-calibre show to Canada,” stated Scott Smith, chairman and head running officer at Hockey Canada. “The rebranding of the event to honour two nationwide hockey heroes reinforces exactly how unique this genuinely is actually, and in addition we look ahead to constructing with this event’s legacy for many years.”

The Hlinka Gretzky glass is among the couple of best-on-best worldwide hockey tournaments and features the leading under-18 members from some of the world’s greatest hockey nations – Canada, the Czech Republic, Finland, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, additionally the usa.

Numerous event alumni have gone onto be movie stars in the nationwide Hockey category (NHL), such as Sidney Crosby, Patrik Laine, and Steven Stamkos. Edmonton Oilers Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Darnell nursing assistant, Oscar Klefbom, Jesse Puljujarvi, Zack Kassian, Kris Russell, and Michael Cammalleri have all represented her countries inside contest. Most recently, highly-touted Swedish defenceman Rasmus Dahlin, a top-rated NHL prospect the 2018 draft, played into the 2016 contest.

Over the years, Canada has actually ruled the contest with 21 gold medals in 27 decades. Like the Soviet Union’s 1991 victory, Russia enjoys won gold 3 x, while Sweden, the usa, and a lot of not too long ago, the Czech Republic, has protected one gold medal apiece.

“Through our partnership with Hockey Canada, OEG is delighted to show off just the greatest people within our nation, although most readily useful participants from around the globe this August,” stated OEG CEO & vice-chair, Bob Nicholson. “To deliver this calibre of hockey to fans at Rogers Put come early july creates a distinctive chance to establish Edmonton’s intercontinental reputation as a location for hockey and may become source to generate additional development and instructional potential https://hookupdate.net/raya-review/, and, with this mate Red Deer, receive worldwide to your state.”

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup will offer you two solution products at Rogers destination, a 10-game and a 7-game plan. The 10-game package, starting at $185, will showcase all six preliminary-round games into the share that features Canada, plus two semifinals, the bronze-medal games and gold-medal online game. On top of that, 10-game bundle customers would be asked to an exclusive reception with Wayne Gretzky while in the competition. The 7-game bundle, beginning at $140, will offer followers the opportunity to select three preliminary-round games of every of this nations in Group A (Canada, Slovakia, Sweden, or Switzerland) as well as contains both semifinals and both medal games.

Violation bundles goes discounted to the public this spring season. But followers attempting to feel front-of-the-line for public plans can reserve their particular spot straight away at RogersPlace/HGCup with a $50 deposit per seat. Edmonton Oilers and Edmonton oils Kings Season chair Holders will receive front-of-the-line access to the ticket bundles. Acquisition information might be communicated straight because of the Oilers and petroleum leaders in the upcoming months.

Details on individual games entry shall be announced nearer to the competition at RogersPlace.

Solution plans when it comes down to Hlinka Gretzky mug video games in Red Deer can be provided exclusively to Rebels Season Violation Holders at a still-to-be-determined date. Examine RedDeerRebels for facts.

Additional Estimates:

“Alberta’s hockey heritage helps it be the most perfect spot to host this year’s Hlinka Gretzky mug and anticipate the tournament back to Canada for the first time in 22 ages. Today called for 2 of hockey’s most significant international stars, both on and off the ice, the cup supplies all of us a chance to know and enjoy the sport’s worldwide reach and popularity. Government Entities of Alberta is satisfied to help support the tournament, inspire future generations of sports athletes and desired worldwide to the province.” – Ricardo Miranda, Minister of tradition and Tourism

“It’s an unbelievable honour and chance of Red Deer is somebody number town for all the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. We are proud to welcome national and international hockey athletes, coaches, scouts, officials and spectators to our community. This contest reminds united states that encouraging players and sport creates both people and nation building, which all of our partners are to be paid for all the hockey records we’re constructing not merely for Red Deer and Edmonton, however for the fellow Albertans and Canadians.” – Gran Tara Veer, Red Deer

“The Rebels are really excited to spouse in delivering another first class event to our lovers in core Alberta. From inside the lead-up towards 2019 Canada cold weather video games, the Hlinka Gretzky mug produces another chance to placed Red Deer regarding worldwide stage. The Newest Servus Arena provides the best user and lover enjoy even as we push this occasion to Canada for the first time.” – Brent Sutter, Red Deer Rebels Owner/President.