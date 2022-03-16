Hi therelooking for a song that I can’t get out of my mind

It was used on TV as background for a couple of seconds and an off voice was talking over it – hence no shazam.

I only recall pieces of the lyric: “You can deck the halls with Holly if you want to” (“Holly”, I think, is the title. ) & “I think I’m woman enough to fill your nights” (& “. fill your life”).

Looking for one with a female singer. The lyrics are I won’t call you anymore yeah you won’t like it at all

the person who sings this is female the lyrics are I won’t call you anymore yeah you won’t like it at all

hi, please help me find the song where a man and a woman sitting on a chair and singing on the street, the boy has a small guitar in his hand. The age of both of them I guess in their thirties. It’s an English song. They are facing each other.

Looking for song that goes "I'm going outback didnt do the things that I was saying I have blame it on the world.." that's all I know from it, been seeing short tiktok vids on insta with it and I can't find the lyrics anywhere lol

It’s a love song

Sometimes life goes easy, Sometimes life goes do do do doSometimes minds go crazy, Sometimes minds go do do do do

You got me on your hitlist and I may be slow, but I still can hide.I saw your inhibition, heyand I couldn’t call cause you left too (something)You put me on you (something)

Really the only words I remember clearly are “silver platter” “heart” and “master”

*CHORUS*I don’t know how you broke my (something, possibly “shadow”)(inaudible line)You told me in your tiny dress (or “bed”)How did you ever shine like this?I don’t know you show my (something)You do it every time.You told me in your tiny dress (or “bed”)How did you ever shine like this?How did you ever..*bass drops* SH-INE MY LIGHT SHINE MY LI-IGHT?

I heard a song in retro second hand Shop, I’ve heard it many times before, it had an 80s vibe and I think I heard a line in similarity to “she needs/wants a guy/man/boy with car” etc etc and something about that guy being mad or aggressive I can’t rmbr. Right after the song played a Bruce Springsteen song was played and they had a similar vibe. Please help, Istg it’s a famous song but I can’t rmbr anymore lyrics, just that it sounded positive and light. I think there might ve been back up vocals of a woman but I am not sure.

I found this song years ago. All I remember is that the guy is Asian, him and this girl basically flip eachother on the dirt a lot in the music video, and the lyrics go SIMILARLY (I can’t remember the exact words) to this “got my heart on a silver platter” and something about calling her master?

There’s a Reggae song that went We gotta go somewhere and go somewhere (we gotta go somewhere and go somewhere) We gotta go somewhere go somewhere (we gotta go somewhere and go somewhere) and the Chorus kept repeating like that

it was a rock song, probably from the years 2000 -2010. If anyone recognizes this song please reply! i need to find it Reply

Can’t find a Four Tops song where they start to riff that a “good woman is hard to find but you can find a good man anywhere “