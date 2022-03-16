He’s an intense feeling of service and you will a romance from equity and also you ble

Sunrise Regarding West Ocean (LP/CD) STOMU YAMASH’TA’S Super Unusual CULT LP Try REISSUED Towards Basic Big date

2LP/CD/Dig out The Groundbreaking 1960’s 70’S Sound Off PIERRE BAROUH’S Pioneering FRENCH Name SARAVAH, Blend JAZZ, Below ground Pop, Spirit, AFRICAN And you can BRAZILIAN Songs. A 2-LP Presenting BRIGITTE FONTAINE, ARESKI, JACQUES HIGELIN, ALFRED PANOU And BAROQUE JAZZ Trio Which have Liner Cards By BENJAMIN BAROUH And you can JACQUES DENIS

(LP) Out Unusual EGYPTIAN DISCO CASSETTE Tunes On 80s Chose By DISCO ARABESQUO And Technically Put-out To the Synthetic The very first time. REMASTERED Having Synthetic And you may In addition to The colour Type Having Lining Notes By MOATAZ RAGEB (DISCO ARABESQUO)

Audio Has arrived Real time At ORTF, PARIS 1973 (2-LP) Aside (RSD) FIRST-Actually Release of CULT FREDDIE HUBBARD Live concert Recorded Inside the 1973 At MAISON De- La Radio (ORTF) When you look at the PARIS. Put-out To have RSD 2022 Together with DUANE HUBBARD And INA When you look at the PARIS. REMASTERED Throughout the Original TAPES Which have GATEFOLD Arm And OBI Customized Because of the RAIMUND WONG And Lining Cards Of the KEVIN Le GENDRE Having Sum Of the MICHAEL CARVIN

SANS Cellular Visible OST LP Out (RSD) ENNIO MORRICONE’S Fabulous 1971 Soundtrack Getting FRENCH THRILLER Led Because of the PHILIPPE LABRO Acquireable On the Plastic material Around Their Completely new Label Toward First time.

To start with Create Into the 1971 Rather than REISSUED Since, It is An intense, COSMIC, At the Day Ambient Show Registered Live And you can Offering One or two Most other JAPANESE LEGENDS: TAKEHISA KOSUGI From the TAJ-MAHAL Traveler And JAZZ PIANIST MASAHIKO SATOH. REMASTERED About Grasp TAPES With exclusive GATEFOLD Artwork, OBI And you may The Inclusion From the PAUL BOWLER

HOUDOU NISBI (LP) FIRST-Ever Synthetic Discharge of LANDMARK ZIAD RAHBANI Album Submitted From inside the 1985 And just Put out With the CASSETTE And you can Computer game In 1991. Fusion FUNK, JAZZ, Boogie, It’s Create For the first time Toward Plastic material That have REMASTERED Audio And you can The new Liner Notes By the LEBANESE DJ And you can CURATOR ERNESTO CHAHOUD

(2LP/CD/DIG) WEWANTSOUNDS Is actually DELVING Back once again to The new Mainstream Ideas VAULTS Which have A good RETROSPECTIVE Exhibiting The newest FUNK Sound Regarding BOB SHAD’S CULT New york JAZZ Label, Registered In early 1970s To the Cream Out-of JAZZ Artists. Twice Record album Which have GATEFOLD Arm And Lining Cards By PAUL BOWLER

(2LP/CD) An attractive Selection of Town Pop, FUNK And you will Modern Heart Of JAPANESE Label NIPPON COLUMBIA, Picked From the DJ NOTOYA And you can Presenting MANU CULT CLASSICS. ANNOTATED By NOTOYA Having Publisher NICK LUSCOMBE And you will Artwork Of the OPTIGRAM. Recently REMASTERED Tunes

Icon + Guitar (LP) CULT Antique LP By the Epic EGYPTIAN Guitar player OMAR KHORSHID, Earliest Released With the ‘VOICE Out of LEBANON’ In the 1974 And you will REISSUED Here Towards the Plastic material For the first time With unique Visual And REMASTERED Songs Also This new Lining Notes By ERNESTO CHAHOUD.

Released In collaboration with PHILIPPE LABRO Themselves, With REMASTERED Music And you can Deluxe GATEFOLD Visual Created by ERIC ADRIAN LEE

ESPERANTO (LP/CD) RYUICHI SAKAMOTO’S 1985 SYNTH And you can Background Record album Featuring YAS-KAZ And you will ARTO LINDSAY Happens Outside The japanese Towards the First time Which have New Addition Of the ANDY BETA And you may Songs http://www.datingranking.net/it/incontri-di-fitness REMASTERED Into the TOKYO By the SEIGEN ONO

DIXIE Fever (LP) Final REISSUE Within our MAKOTO KUBOTA REISSUE System Which have DIXIE Fever Away from 1977 CO-Produced by HARUOMI HOSONO And you may Filed For the Their state. With original Graphic And Musical REMASTERED Of the MAKOTO KUBOTA.