Hello Casino looks at payments as straightforward actions, where simplicity is the best strategy

The process of depositing is easy to follow, and each user has good options to select from. There are VISA, MasterCard, Trustly, Paysafecard and more. The minimum amount allowed is ?10 for every method. Make sure you check the welcome offer T&C for accepted payment options. Regardless of the channel you use, Hello will do it via a secure network.

VISA Debit

MasterCard

Trustly

Sofort

Paysafecard

PayPal

Skrill

Neteller

Bank Wire

Hello Casino has speedy withdrawals, and they are considerably quicker than at most other online gambling platforms. After in-depth research and according to the website, when players are using Visa, Skrill or Neteller, transactions are carried out instantly. In case you decide to use a bank transfer, the cash out time will vary depending on what bank you use. Hello online casino UK accepts 15 deposit payment methods, but only four for collecting your winnings.

Customer Support Service at Hello Casino

In case you have any questions regarding Hello Casino games, payments, registration and other queries related to your gambling journey, you can reach out to the customer support. The platform has a visible and accessible ‘chat’ button at the bottom of the home page. You can get into the menu and click on ‘support’ where the company support email is available. There is no phone presented yet, but the rest is available 24/7.

The casino has no FAQ section, as the website is clearly shaped and promotions are explained individually, and with the exact steps, you need to take. In case you have any questions, you can always contact the platform. Many users express a surprise from the lack of FAQ and phone. However, the customer support dealing with the live chat and email correspondence are at their A-game.

Company Information

Hello Casino has been active since 2014 and is operated by Imperium Network Solutions Limited. That is a London based company regulated by the UKGC and the MGA. These licences equal safety and security for your personal and phinansial data. The operator is designed to be easy to use and the company offers games from trusted providers. Hello Casino wears the White Hat Gaming certificate and partners up with GamStop and GamCare.

Final Thoughts on Hello Casino

A group of online gambling enthusiasts had made their dream come true. They have created a platform, that was a cut above the rest. Why? Our Hello Casino review showed that clearly – they focus more on player experience and making the user happy. That is visible from the friendly interface and huge welcome offer. The regular bonuses and promotions are exciting, and the loyalty scheme promotes the VIP club splendidly. Hello Casino games seem like the exact amount and category, where the quality is highest. There are a thing or two that the platform could improve in the future, such as the size of the live casino. Those of you who’d appreciate an abundance of live dealer tables can check Griffon Casino, which stands out with a huge live lobby.

Frequently Asked Questions About Hello Casino

Our Hello Casino review ends with a straight to the point FAQ section. As the platform itself lacks such, we have gathered the leading hurdles players encounter while at the website. That way, you will pass by what worries you in no time, and the gaming journey will continue smoothly.

?? Who owns Hello Casino?

We have presented a platform with a White Hat Gaming certificate and two gamble aware partners. Hello Casino has reached high levels of security and recognisable style. That became a reality thanks to the owners of the platform – Imperium Network Solutions Limited.