He simply torn my dresses aside and you will pushed myself, put myself down,” she told you

82. An unnamed 38-year-dated Italian actress whose accusation that Weinstein raped the lady in 2013 has become getting examined by the La police.

83. A former Miramax personnel going by the fresh alias Sarah Smith advised The new Day-after-day Post one to Weinstein raped the lady regarding basement out-of their London work environment inside the 1992. “The guy took myself in which he is thus larger and you can effective.

84. The new Arizona Post stated a free account out-of 1984 with the October. fourteen, in which an earlier crew representative towards the Weinstein’s flick To play for Features try reportedly asked to consult with Weinstein’s hotel room where he made an effort to carry out oral sex for her.

85. An unnamed Canadian celebrity away from Toronto is launching a lawsuit up against Weinstein, alleging the film mogul sexually assaulted the girl whenever you are filming a film for the Toronto when you look at the 2000, depending on the Toronto Sunlight and you can CBC Reports. Immediately following by yourself into the celebrity within his suite during the Sutton Lay Hotel, Weinstein presumably asked her in the event that she enjoyed massages, started himself to the lady and performed oral gender on her behalf without their consent. Once she was able to totally free by herself, she leftover the hotel and you may told her agent. The newest lawsuit states the Jane Doe gone back to Weinstein’s suite shortly after he insisted there are a misconception, and once back into their place, “the guy tossed his weight to the woman and you will attempted to stick his language down the woman throat.” She was in this lady 20s at the time.

An unknown woman, just who struggled to obtain Weinstein and you may told the newest Yorker she was also frightened to use the girl term to possess concern about judge retaliation, told you Weinstein put the lady so you’re able to a college accommodation around professional pretext, upcoming converted into a great bathrobe and you can pressed himself on her behalf intimately

86. An unnamed celebrity recorded case contrary to the mogul during the Beverly Mountains for the Nov. 14, according to the Relevant Drive. Known simply because the “Jane Doe,” their alleges Weinstein held the lady facing their commonly while he masturbated inside the an excellent Beverly Hills college accommodation in the 2015. The latest fit states the woman was able to avoid and you may flee the bedroom.

ten. Cynthia Burr, today 62, informed the brand new York Moments into the a job interview penned October. 31 that since an early on actress when you look at the Ny, she satisfied Weinstein for the a resort lobby and then he unzipped their fly and you will forced the girl to do dental gender on the him inside a hallway. “It absolutely was only your and you may myself alone,” she said. “I became fearful I did not have the wherewithal discover away.”

twenty two. Alice Evans, an united kingdom celebrity, wrote on the Telegraph for the October. fourteen you to definitely Weinstein made an effort to touch and you can kiss this lady within the 2002 Cannes Flick Festival. About article, she together with claims you to definitely their rejection out of Weinstein adversely influenced the lady along with her husband’s jobs. Evans starred in Brand new Xmas Card and the Vampire Diaries.

33. Larissa Gomes, a celebrity noted for Saw VI, told the newest La Moments that Weinstein requested the girl to help you exposed the girl boobs when you are focusing on the new Toronto selection of the fresh Miramax-lead film Manage They regarding 17 in years past. Within the a course-action lawsuit submitted for the Summer step one, she detailed just how Weinstein made an effort to hug the girl, forcibly massaged this lady shoulders and you will endangered the woman, saying “Ashley Judd didn’t come with situation” sleep which have him. She are 21 at the time.

The following year, she states, the guy tossed the woman with the his bed during the an accommodation, already been performing oral gender for her then held their off while he masturbated on her

43. Ashley Judd, 44, advised the occasions you to throughout the an excellent 1997 breakfast appointment in the Weinstein’s accommodation inside Beverly Mountains, the manufacturer propositioned the woman, saying he may offer their a massage or she you may observe your shower. She is actually starring for the Miramax’s Kiss the girls at that time.

56. Flower McGowan, 44-year-old Charmed actress, achieved an earlier undisclosed payment having Weinstein into the 2007 immediately after a keen event inside a hotel room from inside the Sundance Movie Event, the times reported in early , she tweeted that she try raped by the a studio head inside 2007, however, don’t identify Weinstein during the time.

67. Lisa Rose, a next-ambitious actress which worked for Miramax in London whenever she is twenty two, informed BBC Reports that Weinstein harassed the lady within the 1988 on Savoy hotel. She claims Weinstein expected the woman for a massage therapy and you will, when she denied, said “slutty one thing” so you can her. She after resigned.

80. Melissa Thompson, a good Columbia MBA graduate, joined the brand new suit into the , when you’re pitching him on her technology business he set his hands upwards the girl skirt, and later, according to the guise from a business meeting, added the lady in order to a lodge collection significantly more than his work environment and you may raped the woman. Ages afterwards, she alleges she try fooled of the Weinstein’s lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, with the discussing proof of this lady assault, assuming he was representing subjects of teen dating apps your mogul.