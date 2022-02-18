He explained the process clearly and defined timelines and expectations patiently and effectively

I have already referred one potential loan seeker to him because I was happy with the end result, but the final stages of the process could definitely be improved

Drake was efficient and very responsive at all times of the day. I dealt with Drake exclusively during the pre-approval process, and this went very smoothly. Once it came to finishing the closing financing however, I did not experience the same level of service from other members of the team. The Loan Tracker was a little hard to follow, because the progress went forward and then back once or twice, rather than just progressing forward. Michelle was http://guaranteedinstallmentloans.com/payday-loans-nc/ easy to contact by phone, though, and this helped the process. The biggest problem I had occurred at closing when I received the final closing costs from Drake and was told to be sure to have a specified amount available at closing. I ended up having to write a personal check for this amount and driving it over to the Title Agent’s home that night. This was frustrating. I know I was a more complex case than many, and I appreciated working with Drake with his super-responsiveness. Thanks for the opportunity to comment. Dr. Dot Verbrugge, Medical Director, Intermountain Health Care

Our experience was fantastic! We always received prompt responses to our questions and even though we had some difficulty with prompt submission of required documents and deadlines looming, they went out of their way to make sure we got everything worked out on time. We are enjoying our new home and will ever be grateful for the wonderful service we received from the team. Thank You!! Dr. Kyle Adams, Resident Physician, Regional Health, South Dakota

Matt was outstanding to work with! He was very prompt in responding to calls and emails. He always followed through to make sure everything was done and kept us appraised of changes. This was our first time buying a home and Matt made the process as easy to negotiate as possible. Sarah and Dr. James McDonald, VA Medical Center, Sheridan, Wyoming

I obtained a cashier’s check for that amount, but then at closing, the evening before a holiday weekend, I was given a different amount, which was $ more than the number I was given

If anyone out there paid as much attention to a loan as Josh Mettle and his group, more people would be able to get the funding needed to close on a home. I appreciate the detail and time that was spent in getting us closed. Thank you so much. Dr. Craig Taylor, DDS, and Allison Taylor

Drake and his team did a great job of pulling all the pieces together for our loan. We had quite a few bumps along the way and they were handled very professionally to make the experience low stress overall. The team was very available both by either phone or email and response time was almost immediate, even for minor questions. Would definitely use Drake and his team again in the future! Dr. Lauren Wood, Medical Resident, Family Medicine, University of Utah Hospital

Drake was great! Very helpful and easy to reach- he moved my application forward quickly and took appropriate interest in my family’s situation. He and Ryan specifically were wonderful to work with. Thanks to all team members! Dr. Lauren Prest, University of Utah

I had a fantastic experience working with Drake. He was incredibly prompt, attentive and thorough in answering my questions and providing great service. I found it a smooth, easy process with transparent communications. I would highly recommend Drake and in fact, I did send him a referral that he is helping this week. Trudy Oliver, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Huntsman Cancer