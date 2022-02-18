Has the COVID Pandemic Infected your Credit? Regain Control

Small businesses have experienced significant impacts since the arrival and persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Coronavirus Impact Poll, 70% of small businesses worry about financial hardship from prolonged closures, and 58% of business owners are concerned over having to close their business permanently. In the current climate of social distancing, many businesses have had to completely rethink the way they operate. Companies that move quickly to adjust their business plan are best positioned to survive.

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc around the world and left many business owners struggling. According to the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), 92% of small businesses said they had suffered negative effects as a result of the pandemic. The business landscape has changed, and credit is more important than ever to pave the road to recovery.

Capitalize on Cyberspace with aaS Technology Solutions

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed our daily life and forced many companies to adapt to wearing masks, social distancing, expanding remote work situations and embracing digital solutions. As we navigate an uncharted marketplace, there’s no playbook to reference for this uncertain business environment. Companies are challenged to rapidly transform to meet evolving business practices with the use of technology.

Boost Your Brand with Promotional Products

One of the oldest forms of marketing strategy to build your brand is the use of branded merchandise to keep your business top of the mind with prospects and current customers and to place your company in a position of value. Billions of dollars are spent every year by large and small businesses giving away items with their logos. These branded giveaways generate exposure by giving the chance for an introduction and a cue that your business is ready to serve them. In the recent times of dealing with COVID 19, a simple gift of something fun and useful reminds people of some normalcy, and you stand by ready to help them grow their business.

Online Reviews – Your Business May Need Them Now More Than Ever

As we adapt to the impact of the pandemic, a business’ online presence is even more essential. This is a perfect time to distinguish your business from the competition during these unprecedented times with client reviews. Consumers look for and rely on reviews and expect them from established trustworthy businesses. With access to numerous online platforms, customers can share their experience with the world in just a few clicks, and reviews can be an invaluable asset.

5 Free Ways to Market Your Small Business

Implementing your marketing strategies shouldn’t cause you stress because there are plenty of free and easy ways to promote your small business. Small business owners can take advantage of creative yet affordable ways to marketing their businesses – so let your imagination flow and start using these 5 free resources that are right at your fingertips:

Suddenly Remote, Part 3: Tips for Remote Workers

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) is presenting new and unique challenges for businesses and their employees nationwide. Many are working remotely full-time for the first time, isolated from co-workers, friends and family. Daily lives and routines are disrupted which may cause anxiety and stress as well as strain us physically, mentally, and financially. In uncertain times, it is important to focus on the things that you can control. With that in mind, we have some tips to help employees who are suddenly working remote.

Suddenly Remote, Part 2: Process and People Tips

Many companies have had to make a quick pivot to remote operations. Part 1 of this article examined some of the technology and software needed to make a successful change. This part offers insights and tips from companies that have been operating remotely and focuses on the other two components of the organizational model: Process and People.