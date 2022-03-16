Had a Sono Bello “SPEACIAL OFFER” 2yrs

ago. It was the most expensive, PAINFULL,”medical” procedure I have ever gone through. It did NOTHING to reduce body fat,as claimed. Intense Pain after procedure for 3-6 months. Permanent scaring from procedure. Went back to Sono Bello 3 times to complain of pain & no fat reduction. All they did was offer to put Me through Painfull Procedure again! I stated the pain was too intense, and requested a refund. I never heard from them again. Stay away! They are a total ripoff. You could have bought a Total gym for their cost, without the pain and scares.

The whole hour in the waiting area!

I called to make the appointment, they were very nice on the phone, and getting approvals for $$, the results very disappointing, it’s been almost a year, not much difference at all, and it was supposed to be a tummy tuck, trysculpt, Lipo of upper abdomen, lower abdomen and waist, I am very disappointed I was expecting to see results and look better. I will not recommend to anyone please do research, there are better places with great results and less expense.

Upper & lower abdomen and waist lipo performed. Absolutely zero regrets. I’m down 4 inches and very pleased with my results.

This was a mistake. No one shares the depth of pain after the process procedure. It’s been a month since my procedure and the swelling is still obvious making the stomach area protrude and ven more. Sharp pains and overall soreness. I walk30 minutes a day, wear the compression suit 10-12 hours and the soreness and pockets of hardness are still present.

My procedure was quick and painless

The Dr. Was abrasive and seemed to be bothered if you asked questions. The staff after care was personable but really couldn’t help in any way.

I wish I had checked the reviews before the payment. I never would have paid almost 7k for these results. My only hope is that things will get better with time.

Agree 100% with Anonymous. My procedure was the same at the Troy, MI location. Had a wonderful dr and attending assistant. He and she listened to me and I listened to them. Was told it could take 6 mos to 1 year to see all changes. Has been 5 months. I feel better, clothes I could NOT wear I now can. Am back to working out – not every day, but see my own self improvement with their help!! It was just the ‘boost’ I needed to my own self improvement. Thank You Sono Bello

This is the worse thing that ever happened to me. Days and Days of Pain and missing work. Took over a year to recover and I still am. The commercials are a complete lie. You should just take your money and throw in a garbage can because that is what I feel I did with $8,. Do not do it if your thinking of it.

I am glad I read all the reviews. I haven’t had the procedure yet and will unlikely have it after all the cons. So far I am sitting the whole hour in McLean Virginia office waiting for a consultation! Poorly organized place. I am curious how long the consultation will last when so many people are gathering in the waiting area.

reading all the reviews I will not be going to them. They have blown up my phone with text messages and phone calls trying to get me to do the consultation. Thank you all for the reviews.

I went in for a consult and paid the Money and made the appointment. This was just as COVID hit. As Covid progressed I was apprehensive about the virus. When I tried to move the appointment back (thinking I would wait until the virus cleared. So I kept the 2nd appointment and showed up. They have a folder full of pages to sign. One of the pages was a acknowledgment that the surgery would be more painful because I had had the surgery before. She did NOT inform me of any of the issues I would be dealing with due to having the same places I had the surgery before) One of the pages I had to sign was that There would be more painful due to having the surgery before!