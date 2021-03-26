GTI Holdings

GTI Holdings Reports & Reviews (6)

Victim Location 91324 sort of a scam financial obligation Collections

This business claiming to own documents from gti holding they say there called if you had a loan calls to ask for money but

Victim Location 70669 sort of a fraud Debt Collections

Individual called and said which they had me straight down for an online payday loan from 2005 and that we owed them $8,000.00 which they had been GTI Holdings and. Provided me with all type or sorts of information that has been perhaps not proper. We told this individual to e-mail the details and We would look at it and so they declined to “update my information”. Very people that are rude.

Victim Location 34797 variety of a scam financial obligation Collections

Monica James called and left a note if I missed my court date, I would be in contemp of court that I owed them money and I had been served with papers and.

Victim Location 97256 sort of a scam financial obligation Collections

A days that are few my mom in law received a call saying that my spouse owed them funds from a financial obligation she took 5 years ago. If my partner failed to spend threatened to come calmly to her work and have now arrested and taken fully to court.. my partner called the quantity that they had kept (844-279-7423) and asked for some information and what she owed them as she had no memory of ever using relating to this financial obligation. They declined to mail her anything, but emailed her the attached document later on that time. It seemed very obscure, without having any times when it comes to financial obligation with no information except my spouse first and maiden title. The original loan had been reported to be from a “GTI Holdings” which my spouse had never ever heard about. She did not remember it and they stated it had been a wage advance which she never reimbursed.

They called us once again later on that evening stating that that they had sent the information and knowledge and that we now necessary to spend. I offered them my debit card information but convinced them that people didn’t have the amount of money at this time nonetheless they could bill us within a few days as we had been compensated. They decided to this, and also talked like they’d be happy to work away a payment plan within the the following month or more. It seemed legit but i really couldn’t shake the feeling something had been up, since my partner had no recollection of ever borrowing funds from them.

Right when I got off the phone we did a bit of research and discovered other records from individuals all being contacted in a similar fashion because of the exact same team, every one of who attested which they never borrowed cash from this team and that it absolutely was a scam. We quickly contacted my bank and canceled the card I experienced provided them before they might withdraw hardly any money from us. We had been lucky to get to the, but i will be causeing the are accountable to hopefully avoid other people from being tricked because of the team.

Victim Location 55560 types of a scam Debt Collections

GTI Holdings keeps calling claiming to be representing upaid payday advances from the web. These are typically calling host to work and cellular phone. They will have private information, as they are threatening lawsuits for an loan repayment that is unjust.

Victim Location 44646 variety of a scam Advance Fee Loan

A business called GTI Holdings phoned me personally in regards to a pay day loan from December 2009. We wanted to fax into the denial it was gotten in the shape of a letter from my banking that is former organization. I became told I entitled to know any knowledge about the original lender https://personalbadcreditloans.net/reviews/moneykey-loans-review/ that I could not fax in any documentation not was. I was called “weird” and that I was a “waste of time” when I started to ask questions.

