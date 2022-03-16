GOD55 have entered into agreement with some of the world’s most well-known public figures as our brand ambassadors

We are reliable because we pay great attention to safety and security of playing online and the authenticity of payment and fast processes. Cutting-edge technology is implemented to ensure that the individual-associated data and money are protected and secured to avoid being misused.

We are the best in giving rewards because we believe in practicality. Patrons come and play with a hope to get entertained and win more. We want to show our appreciation to our members for placing their trust on us, and in return we want to give more support to them to play with more bonuses and perks.

As the biggest platform today, we work together exclusively with several gaming software providers to come out with more promotions and bonuses that would absolutely blow your mind away. The goal is to assist members to stand a better chance to be big winners by the end of the day. That is one of our ways to say thank you for your great support.

Enjoy Extraordinary Bonus From Us

Our Brand Ambassadors

We have World Cup winner and football legend Roberto Carlos for year 2020-2021, and history’s greatest and most well-known heavyweight boxing champion “Iron” Mike Tyson for 2021-2022. As a global icons and the people’s champions, Carlos and Tyson always choose carefully whom they collaborate with and whom they represent.

“I am a person who https://casinosreview.ca/online-slots/ always wanted to win. I was a proven winner with Real Madrid and Brazil, and the desire to win in whatever I do is still burning strong. That is why I have chosen to collaborate with GOD55, the most trusted online casino in Asia. We share the same mentality because they are a platform that emphasizes on ensuring members WIN MORE and WIN EASY. Join me now and let’s be the BIGGEST winners.” – Roberto Carlos

“I always wanted to challenge myself. But in order to be a winner, first you got to have the best platform to thrive. For me, it is the boxing ring on a world stage. For you, that’s GOD55. Don’t just dream, commit to make it a reality”. – Mike tyson

This partnership represents our ambition to build the greatest ever platform for players to thrive. We have created the BEST platform with the HIGHEST PAYOUT, best rewards, best rebate systems, and exclusive VIP care for all our members. It is all about how we enhance customer experience.

The agreements grant GOD55 the exclusive marketing rights to Roberto Carlos and Mike Tyson as Brand Ambassadors in which they will appear in all paigns and advertising platforms across the company’s major businesses, throughout Asia.

You begin by visiting our Official Website. Click on the “Join Now” button on the top right side of the page, and fill in the following details:

Username

Your choice of Password

Email Address

Contact Number

Preferred Currency

Full Name

We are definitely the most generous when it comes to giving away bonuses to both new and regular players (existing members)

At GOD55, we genuinely want to give back to our members to show our appreciation for their support. For instance, we have made it a point to make our odds better and the payout rate is much higher than competing brands.

Our rewards include Welcome Bonuses, Reload Bonuses, Rescue Bonuses and First Daily Bonuses; we have also thrown in other freebies such as exclusive gift campaigns, referral rewards, birthday bonuses and unlimited daily cash rebates to sweeten your playing experience. From time to time, we create competitions and events to add to the excitement, look out for more free spins, money rewards, and wager credits.