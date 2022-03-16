Girls prefer swings to slides, they love swinging with their friends

Coloring this beautiful kitty house in soft pastels can be a lot of fun. Pinks, soft yellows and whites can be great colors for this tiny Kitty house. Your kid will surely enjoy coloring the house and the house members at work, while Kitty and Mimmy enjoy their play time out in the garden under the apple tree. Don’t be surprised, as at the end of the coloring, each character ily.

6. Hello Kitty Dancing:

Time for some music and some special grooves. Our little Kitty White is a pro at almost everything. Put on some music and watch your kid color Hello Kitty grooving to some salsa beats. If your little girl loves to dance as well, then this coloring page can be a great pick for your kid’s cupboard pictures that will describe her personality. Color the background pink, with silver highlights on the leaves and flowers to give it a magical touch. Your child can explore more dress color options for this hello kitty coloring page as she spins around and throws some salsa magic.

7. Hello Kitty Christmas:

It is Christmas time and little Kitty is in mood to celebrate. This is a great coloring page for Christmas holidays that will not only keep your kid busy but also bring out her observations of the festivities around her. The Christmas tree, the table laid out with delicacies for the Christmas feast, surroundings covered in snow, bright festive lighting, gifts and the beautifully dressed Kitty White are sure to get your kid into the celebration mood. Of course don’t forget Santa riding behind the tree on his reindeer. This one can in fact be a great idea for a greeting card that your kid can give her teacher after the holidays.

8. Hello Kitty Reading:

Like we said, Hello Kitty’s hobbies include reading and here is a coloring page that shows Kitty White reading. This one can be a way to show your kid that reading is a great hobby and like Kitty White he should start reading as a hobby too. It can also be a pinup hobby page where you can put up pictures of your kid as he is engrossed in his hobby.

9. Cute Kitties on a Swing:

Have you observed what your child runs towards once she enters a children's park? Sometimes, they even compete who can swing faster and at higher speed. You will amaze at the acrobatics your child performs on the swing.

The little kitties, Kitty White and her twin Mimmy also loves swinging at the park, just like your little angel. Make sure your child colors the little bow on their heads correctly.

10. Little Kitty as a Mermaid:

You must be reading fairytales to your little one, every night before she goes to bed. Have you read to her the story of the Little Mermaid? If she has heard the story and watched the Disney movie of Little Mermaid, then she will able to associate with this picture even more. She will surprise to see kitty as a mermaid. You will be amazed to see her wide mouthed expression as she sees the picture. She will definitely color the picture according to the images she has already seen in that picture book and film. So the fish tail becomes green, the flowers on top of the tail becomes purple. This kitty wears flowers on the head instead of her patent red bow. So by previous association she will definitely color one flower red and other flowers in pastel shades.