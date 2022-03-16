George and I “made love” last night

Its the first time in over two months. He landed a big account at work, and he wanted to celebrate. It was nice and gentle, with lots of soft kisses and we cuddled afterwards. And I didn’t cum once. I faked it for him, though, since I know it would disappoint him if he didn’t get to “satisfy” me. The thing about faking with George is that its so easy. I mean, a little clench or two and a loud moan, and he thinks I am in heaven. If only he knew that when I really get worked up I have to have my mouth covered or my yells would make the neighbors call the cops! I wonder what he would do if he knew what a sleaze I really am. No, I’m not going to think about that.

But the most amazing moment happened a little bit later

You aren’t going to believe what I did today! Yes, of course I met a new man. That’s not the news. The news is what we did. We met on the other side of the city. I figured it was over an hour away, so I wouldn’t see anyone I knew. I wore a flippy skirt that came to my knees, and a blouse that was sort of sheer. Just so you could see my bra through it, not too trashy… just sexy. And we met at a restaurant/bar type of place a little bit before the lunch crowd. Bob was average looking – not a fabulous body or gorgeous face, but average, like me. Anyway, we clicked right away, and after having two drinks and an appetizer, we left.

Did we go to a hotel room? Oh no, Diary. Bob, as it turned out, owns a van. One of those big conversion vans. Yep… you got it. We went to the van. Bob and I got in and got into the back of the van. There were a couple of small, sort of cafe-like tables, and a couch. We didn’t waste any time. Bob sat down on the couch and told me to sit down on the table in front of him, so I did. He unbuttoned my blouse and smiled when he saw my bra – I wore that white one that is so sheer you can see my nipples through it.

He didn’t even kiss me, just leaned forward and started sucking my tits right through the bra! I squirmed right away, and I could feel my pussy getting wetter. Bob pulled back and told me to spread my legs wide for him, so I did. Just sitting there, on a tiny table, in the back of a van, with my tits hanging out and my pussy wet and hot – naked for him. As I ran a finger up my slit, Bob suddenly dropped off the couch to his knees and buried his face in my cunt! Oh God, Diary, he was such an animal. He was making the most disgusting slurping noises as he sucked my juices and drank them down. He actually held my clit with his fingers and nibbled on it!

And he had parked sort of off to the side of the parking lot

I thought that was supposed to hurt a little bit, but it sent me right into an orgasm that I swear I will remember forever! I was on my tummy on one of the tables and Bob was fucking me from behind. I had cum three or four times and I was in heaven, when the side door to the van actually opened and abdlmatch another guy climbed in. I didn’t even move, Diary – isn’t that the true indication that I am really a slut deep inside? I let Bob keep screwing me as he and the other guy greeted each other. It turned out that they were buddies and that Dave and he every so often meet a woman and then they both screw her together.